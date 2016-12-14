The ultimate guide to beauty gifts

Buying holiday gifts can be a stressful experience, but in the beauty world, companies make shopping for the friends and family who have everything easy. Don’t know which new scent someone would prefer? No problem! Choose a sampler (this works for the men, too). Want to surprise the recipient with a box stuffed with about $200.00 worth of goodies, but don’t have that amount of cash to spend on a single person on your list? A subscription box could be the solution you’re looking for. When the Christmas music is blaring, and you feel more frantic than cozy and warm, use this gift guide to decide what to put under the tree (or on someone’s doorstep).

Subscription boxes

You can choose to get one box or give the gift that keeps on giving by paying for a yearlong subscription. Some boxes are quarterly, like FabFitFun, while others can be sent on a monthly basis for one, three, six, or twelve months, in most cases. There’s Ipsy.com, Birchbox.com, Allure Beauty Box, Glossybox.com, and Julep Maven, which is available in gift form in two, four, or six month packages for the beauty-loving crowd. The subscription prices vary and can range anywhere from $21.00 to $49.99 per box, with discounts available when you purchase several boxes.

Winter Skin Savers

First Aid Beauty Winter Skin Savers ($38.00, Sephora) is a dry skin sufferer’s dream. It works well for all skin types (even sensitive) and has two types of repair cream and two lip therapy products (one clear and one rosy red).

Sephora Scent Samplers

Fragrance is such an individual thing, but it’s also something people may not go out and buy for themselves. As long as you have a general idea of what the gift recipient likes, Sephora’s scent sampler packages ($55.00 to $65.00) could be perfect. You’ll get several trial size scents in a gorgeous box. The recipient tries them all over the next few weeks and then chooses a favorite. Inside the box, there’s a voucher to redeem a full size of their favorite perfume or cologne.

Urban Decay Sampler

Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics ($54.00, UrbanDecay.com) is a palette for anyone who wears makeup, regardless of age. You won’t have to worry that the colors are too bright, bold, glittery, or deep for the recipient; these 12 shades are universally flattering matte neutrals all wrapped up in a stunning case.

Sephora’s Beauty Sleep Set

Seven products from a variety of brands come together in one $30.00 package to give the gift recipient an incentive to get eight hours of sleep a night during the holiday season. The gift contains an overnight renewal cream, firming night balm, brightening sleeping facial, anti-aging eye cream, sleeping mask, and cleansing balm. Plus, the set as a whole is meant for any skin type. Get it at Sephora.com.

Colour Pop

If you have a friend who loves trying new lipstick shades, consider the ColourPop’s Staycation set. It has six beautiful matte shades that range from nude to wine ($25.00, ColourPop.com).

Don’t let shopping for the perfect items stress you out this year. Spoil the ladies on your list with these options. They’ll love being able to try out new colors, scents, and creams, and discovering new favorites.

Girl-a-Rama

The Girl-a-Rama palette is another Benefit Cosmetics winner ($36.00, BenefitCosmetics.com). This kit contains a “whole face” of makeup, minus the foundation and concealer. It comes with a full-size mascara, foundation primer, shadow, cheek and lip stain, and two blush shades for a contoured effect (or they can be worn separately).

Benefit’s Girl o’Clock Rock

Sometimes you just want to share all your favorite products with a girlfriend or family member, but it would be too much for your budget. Benefit’s Girl o’Clock Rock ($45.00, BenefitCosmetics.com) features 12 different bestsellers from their line. There’s mascara, a highlighter, blush, bronzer, eye cream, makeup remover, and more

Want to help someone keep that happy holiday glow year-round? The Makeup Geek Kathleen Lights Highlighter Palette ($39.00, MakeupGeek.com) has three gorgeous shades (light gold, rosy pink, and soft copper), chosen by a popular YouTube beauty vlogger, that will work on any skin tone.

