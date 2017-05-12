The essential spring beauty gift guide

It’s that time of year again! Moms and graduates deserve some acknowledgement for their hard work, and with new spring beauty products, it’s the perfect time to spoil them. There’s a shift from deep shades and jewel tones to brights and gorgeous neutrals, from heavier oriental and gourmand scents to light, fresh, and floral ones. She may even want to brighten up her complexion or try something new on her hair. Here’s your spring beauty gift guide with all the tips and tricks you’ll need to walk into the party with full hands! (Don’t forget a heartfelt card).

If you know the recipient’s taste well enough, you can always give them a new scent. Consider Gucci Bamboo (Ulta, $72.00 for 1 oz.) for a fresh, floral spring-appropriate scent with an undertone of warmth from Tahitian vanilla and grey amber. A Sephora sampler set makes another wonderful option, especially if you’re not completely sure of a recipient’s fragrance preferences. Expect to pay around $65.00. Since fragrances can conjure up memories years down the road, a special scent to mark an important time or new adventure in their life could potentially transport them back to these upcoming happy times, years later. Similarly, if you know your mom wore a certain perfume when she was young and she thinks it’s impossible to get now, you could do some internet sleuthing to find reputable sellers of the one she loves.

Who doesn’t want a radiant complexion? Try the Natasha Denona All Over Glow Face and Body Shimmer in Powder (Sephora, $38.00), which comes in Light, Medium, and Dark shades and gives a radiant effect without chunks of glitter.

Like the idea of a gift that keeps giving throughout the year (or at least a few months)? A subscription box could be just the thing. Try JoinGoodBeing.com if your recipient is always on the lookout for clean, natural products, or Ipsy.com for the lady who’s always looking for what’s new and selling best in the beauty world. There is also BeautyArmy.com, which isn’t a subscription box where everyone gets the same thing automatically, but a monthly kit that offers more freedom to choose what you try. It’s perfect for the woman who’d like to choose her own samples each month. Prices for all subscriptions and boxes will vary depending on how many boxes or kits you buy.

If your gift recipient loves trying out new shadow looks and playing up their eyes with a variety of shadow finishes, but they don’t like bold, funky shades, the Too Faced Natural Love Eye Shadow Collection (TooFaced.com, $59.00) could give them limitless options. Too Faced calls these “natural” shades, but don’t be fooled into thinking it’s just another run-of-the-mill, boring neutral palette. These go beyond brown, beige, and gray. Mixed in with the expected shades, there are plums, pinks, and peaches. This kit contains 30 shadows in a mix of seven mattes, 10 sparkles, and 13 shimmer shades.

For someone who likes to experiment with new hairstyles, whether curly or straight, the Drybar All Tressed Up Bundle (Sephora, $150.00) is a good bet. The set includes the styling iron (which will straighten or curl hair), a cream for shine, and a volumizing product. A similar, less expensive option is the Amika Mighty Mini Coral Pink Styler (Sephora.com, $29.00), which will also curl or straighten hair and comes with a matching carrying case.

Tools are sometimes overlooked where makeup gifts are concerned, but they can make or break your shadow application. Soft brushes that help color glide on and blend well are a must-have. The Sephora Collection Smoke Machine Smokey Eye Brush Set (Sephora, $39.00 for a $102.00 value) is an affordable option that has all the brushes needed to create a flawless, sultry eye look. The five brushes come with a matching case.

Whether you’re shopping for your mom, grandma, or a high school or college graduate, gifts that make her feel beautiful will always be a good idea. Sometimes you can pinpoint just the fragrance or single makeup item you know she’ll love. At other times, you may wish to go with a sampler set, tools that do it all, or a large palette to make sure she discovers something she truly loves (even if it’s simply that she loves to experiment). Do you have a product you will never go without? Slip a sample size of that one into their gift, too, if it’s available, to share the love.

