Thanksgiving is about so much more than a massive turkey dinner – it’s a time to gather with family and friends (two and four-legged alike!) and focus on the good things in life. In an effort to include furry family members in the feast-ivities without putting them in danger, Petplan pet insurance has put together a collection of Thanksgiving-themed recipes, especially for Thanksgiving pet menus!

Petplan policyholders spend an average of over $800.00 on veterinary treatment for stomach upset, but over Thanksgiving weekend the same treatment may be nearly double. Why the hefty price tag? Many vet hospitals have limited hours or close for the holiday weekend, meaning pets must visit an emergency clinic for treatment. Either way, that’s a significant chunk out of the holiday budget.

The good news is that preventing dinner disasters is easy: don’t feed pets from the table! Instead, take a page out of Petplan’s (veterinarian-approved!) cookbook and make a few Turkey Day treats fit for furry friends. Everything can be created with ingredients already on hand, and unlike table food handouts, they’re safe to offer pets.

Additionally, here are several food safety tips for pets:

Portion control : Pet parents should consider the size of their best friend when dishing out dinner (a Chihuahua should not eat as much as a Great Dane!). Overindulging can lead to a gastrointestinal upset or even pancreatitis.

: Pet parents should consider the size of their best friend when dishing out dinner (a Chihuahua should not eat as much as a Great Dane!). Overindulging can lead to a gastrointestinal upset or even pancreatitis. Trimming the fat : Remember to keep treats to less than 10% of your pet’s daily caloric intake to maintain a healthy diet. If you’re planning to make Thanksgiving recipes for dogs, adjust the amount of regular chow you dish out in a day.

: Remember to keep treats to less than 10% of your pet’s daily caloric intake to maintain a healthy diet. If you’re planning to make Thanksgiving recipes for dogs, adjust the amount of regular chow you dish out in a day. No bones about it: No matter how much they beg, dogs should never be given turkey bones to chew on. These brittle bones splinter easily, and the risk of intestinal blockage or bowel perforation is just too great to ignore!

Sharing is caring: A single splurge on Thanksgiving Day is okay, but avoid overfeeding for the rest of the week. Sharing leftovers can be a great gift for neighborhood pups – and is sure to put you on the “Nice” list come Christmas!

Roasted Turkey Medallions

Slice a few slivers when the turkey comes out of the oven to create these mouth-watering morsels. Baking them is so quick and easy, they’ll be done by the time the turkey hits the table.

Ingredients

6 oz. white meat turkey

Cooked 1/2 cup chopped carrots

1/2 cup ground quinoa or oatmeal

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Place turkey and carrots in a food processor and blend until smooth Add ground quinoa or oatmeal and blend until mixed Roll into 1-inch balls (or smaller, if your pet is petite) and place on a non-stick cooking sheet Bake 15 minutes

Simple Sorbet

Ingredients

Ice cube tray

Diced banana, carrot, apple or blueberries

Water (or for cats, meat broth)

Directions

Fill tray about half full with water. Add banana, carrot, apple, or blueberries and freeze. For feline friends, simply fill the tray with meat broth and freeze

Yields: 14 servings | Calories/Treat: 5-9

Pro Tip: These take longer to lick so they are the perfecting distracting to keep roving noses busy and out of the way while you’re carrying plates from the kitchen to table.

Comments

comments