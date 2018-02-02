Sponsored Feature

If there is anyone who’s qualified to give you powerful advice on exactly what you can do to increase the value of your home so you can see the most profit at sale, it’s Tamara Bourne, the team leader behind Tamara Bourne Team Keller Williams Realty.

“January and February are great months to sell,” she explains. “The inventory of homes is lower and there are serious buyers in the market at this time.”

If you are planning to sell your home, now is the time to think about implementing a solid strategy to put the most money possible in your pocket. With decades of real estate experience under her belt as well as holding a certification as a professional stager, Bourne, plus real estate expert and team member Matthew Dalke, reveal five of their most effective, practical and powerful tips to increase the value of your home prior to sale:

1 – Enhance Your Curb Home’s Appeal

Curb appeal refers to that all important ‘first impression’ a potential buyer sees when initially looking at your home and involves such tasks as power washing the exterior or painting if necessary. Many times a touch up of shutters and doors is all that is needed. A landscaping update with new pine straw or mulch around plants and trimming of hedges and foliage will go a long way to perk up your home’s outward appearance.

Generally for these types of touch ups done prior to selling you can expect to get double your investment when you sell your house. You might be pleasantly surprised at how little money it takes to enhance curb appeal, sometimes as little as $500. Bourne’s company can take care of your home’s curb appeal through their team of trusted vendors, all of whom must pass, as Matthew Dalke stresses, the Tamara test!

2 – Refresh Your Home’s Interior

Paint the entire interior of your home. That new paint smell, which has a fresh scent, signals to the potential buyer that the home ‘smells new.’ Choose neutral colors and let Team Tamara Bourne help you pick what’s ‘in’ right now. Interior paint needs to be flat (no semi-gloss!) as flat hides imperfections but you can use semi-gloss for the trim. This is exactly what builders do for new construction.

Also, you need to let the professionals take care of this. A bad taping job can look like a crack in the ceiling and put off buyers.

3 – Showcase Your Home’s Fabulous Floors

Hardwoods are IN. You’ll want to resurface or put down new flooring; either new carpeting or hardwood. Use real hardwood flooring installed on site or you can purchase engineered, which is done off site and is a dollar or so less a square foot.

Remember, your flooring choices must match the price point of the home. If your house is a higher end home, avoid luxury laminate. Plus here’s a good rule of thumb: match all the hardwoods on the same floor and avoid mixing colors and patterns. Your dining room absolutely must have hardwood flooring.

If you want to use carpet, the family room and office on the first floor can be carpeted and also up the stairs to save money. If your carpets are in really good shape, have them cleaned. Otherwise, plan on replacing them. Always plan on replacing the pads, which is what holds odor. Be sure to use a six pound or higher carpet pad, to give a luxurious feel underfoot.

4 – Dress Up Your Kitchen

Kitchens remain ‘in style’ for up to ten years, with the average being seven. You’ll want to plan for a kitchen update or ‘facelift’ by painting the cabinets and replacing the pull knobs. Also stone on the countertops and island is high on the list and you have many great choices such as granite, marble and quartz, which are not going to go out of style. If your budget won’t allow countertop replacement, and you have hard surface countertops, place stone on the island and put in new backsplash to save money.

One of the easiest things to do is to replace the appliances with stainless steel, which is always in style. If you have to do a full kitchen remodel with new cabinets, choose ‘soft close’ doors. Plus get all of your personal stuff out of the kitchen like those refrigerator magnets and plan to declutter your entire house.

When it comes to kitchens, little things can make a big difference but sometimes a big thing is called for. This is where a consult with Tamara Bourne Team can help, as they will work within your budget and help you to spend your money as wisely as possible.

5 – Give Your Home’s Bathroom a Break

All the bathrooms in your home should have tile. No carpet! Tile is not expensive as the floor space in bathrooms is usually small. Be sure all the lights are working and update the hardware in your bathrooms.

If you must do a bathroom renovation, use a neutral color and neutral colors throughout the house. You can do two shades darker on the same swatch for the master bath and the dining room, but again, keep the colors neutral. You want the rooms to look uniform as your house will look and feel bigger. Plus the neutral colors will not project someone else’s taste onto the buyer.

Bonus Tip

If you’ve never liked those lighting fixtures in your dining or breakfast room and have just not gotten around to replacing them, now’s the time. If you don’t like them, chances are your potential buyer won’t either!

Not planning to sell right now but you know that one or two years down the line you’re going to be selling? You can do a consult with Team Tamara on how to make the best choices right now for a sale later.

If you are thinking of selling your home and you need help implementing any or all of these powerful tips to increase your home’s value and put more money in your pocket, contact Tamara Bourne Team Keller Williams Realty by calling 770-500-5470 or visit their website at http://www.tamarabourne.com

