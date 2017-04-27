Fayette Woman

Sundried Tomato and Cucumber Tea Sandwiches

These tea sandwiches are dressed with little hearts to create the look of playing cards. Use spades, diamonds and clubs if you have them. We cut the hearts out of dried sundried tomatoes.  You may also use bell pepper.

Ingredients
  • 1 8-oz. package cream cheese, softened
  • ¼ cup sundried tomatoes, plus additional dried halves for garnish
  • ¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 English cucumber sliced thin, drained on paper towels
  • 1 loaf very thin sliced Pepperidge Farm Bread, white or wheat or half of each
Instructions
  1. In a food processor, add cream cheese, cup sundried tomatoes, parmesan cheese and garlic. Process until smooth.
  2. Spread a slice of bread with a couple tablespoon or two of the cream cheese spread.
  3. Top with 4 cucumber slices to cover the surface of the cream cheese.
  4. Top with a second slice of bread.
  5. Cut off crusts and decorate with card suit shaped cut outs done with a small cookie cutter or by hand with a sharp knife.

 

