Red Pepper Hummus is always a great healthy appetizer, especially when made from scratch and surrounded with fresh vegetables and whole grain chips for dipping. We made this a bit more festive by coloring it red with the added flavor of roast red pepper and making it a little spicy with chili powder. No tahini in this hummus.
Spicy Roast Red Pepper Hummus
Author: Nancy Jaworski
Recipe type: Appetizer
Ingredients
- 2 (15½ ounce) cans chickpeas (garbanzo beans)
- 1 -2 garlic clove.
- 1?2 cup roasted red pepper (I use Priano from Aldi, in water not oil), very well drained
- 1?2 lemon, juiced
- 1?2 teaspoon cumin (or more to taste)
- 1?2 teaspoon chili powder (or more to taste)
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
Instructions
- Drain both cans of chickpeas, reserving the liquid from one of the cans.
- Add both cans of beans to food processor along with 1-2 cloves of peeled garlic (no need to chop, the food processor will take care of that!), about half a jar of roasted red peppers in water (also add a bit of the liquid if you'd like to boost the pepper flavor), juice from ½ lemon, cumin, chili powder, and some salt.
- Drizzle in olive oil. (I usually use do one turn of the food processor, approximately 1 Tbsp.)
- Blend for about 30 seconds.
- Add some of the chickpea liquid if needed to get the right consistency.
