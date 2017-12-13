Red Pepper Hummus is always a great healthy appetizer, especially when made from scratch and surrounded with fresh vegetables and whole grain chips for dipping. We made this a bit more festive by coloring it red with the added flavor of roast red pepper and making it a little spicy with chili powder. No tahini in this hummus.



Print Spicy Roast Red Pepper Hummus Author: Nancy Jaworski Recipe type: Appetizer Ingredients 2 (15½ ounce) cans chickpeas (garbanzo beans)

1 -2 garlic clove.

1?2 cup roasted red pepper (I use Priano from Aldi, in water not oil), very well drained

1?2 lemon, juiced

1?2 teaspoon cumin (or more to taste)

1?2 teaspoon chili powder (or more to taste)

1 Tbsp. olive oil Instructions Drain both cans of chickpeas, reserving the liquid from one of the cans. Add both cans of beans to food processor along with 1-2 cloves of peeled garlic (no need to chop, the food processor will take care of that!), about half a jar of roasted red peppers in water (also add a bit of the liquid if you'd like to boost the pepper flavor), juice from ½ lemon, cumin, chili powder, and some salt. Drizzle in olive oil. (I usually use do one turn of the food processor, approximately 1 Tbsp.) Blend for about 30 seconds. Add some of the chickpea liquid if needed to get the right consistency. 3.4.3177

