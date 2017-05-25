On June 5, at 8pm at Georgia Shrimp Company, Southern Order of Story Tellers will bring Stories on the Square to Fayette County. The statewide storytelling organization sponsors storytelling events across the state for all ages, from youth festivals, to adult storytelling events in different counties, titled, Stories on the Square.

Hosted by Tricia Stearns, a local writer, and a member of Southern Order of Storytellers, (SOS) became a professional story teller in 2014. She has performed at True Stories Told Live, hosted by NPR’s Kate Sweeeny, Edge of Night, sponsored by SOS, North Georgia Storytelling Festival, The MOTH in Washington D.C., and the National Podcast, Listen To Your Mother.

All are encouraged to participate. No one has to be a seasoned storyteller. Tricia will pick storytellers from the hat, introduce theme and direct the evening.

Held the first Monday of each month (except for holidays) each month will have a different theme for the stories to be about. In June the stories should include a narrative with the theme: Firsts. Were you the first child? Came in first or lost to the first? First date? First love? First marriage? First in line? Stories should be 5 minutes or shorter and have a beginning, a middle, and of course, an end! Please, NO RANTS, whether political, religious, or ex-lovers and no music or poetry unless incorporated into the story. Adult content, humor and personal insight are welcome and sometimes encouraged by the monthly THEME but the stories should be fun, entertaining, have meaning without feeling like the audience is in your therapy session.

Join the fun! For more info, triciastearns@gmail.com

