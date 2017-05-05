Southern Hands Artist Studio Tour (SHAST), held in Fayette County for the past four years, is expanding to include studio and guest artists in Coweta County. Artists in the South Metro area and those in Fayette and Coweta who do not have studios are eligible to showcase and demonstrate their art at participating artist’s studios in the two counties.

The deadline for artists to apply for SHAST is May 30th.

SHAST was started by local ceramic artist Andrea Boswell to educate those curious about the creative process and to inspire future artists. Artists open their studios to the public for a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse of how they make their unique creations. Visitors also have the opportunity to play with clay, do a bit of painting, make ornaments or try their hand at weaving. Artists have art available for sale during the tour. Many of the artists offer classes or are available for private lessons.

Over 15 artists have already signed up to be part of SHAST. The variety of art covers the spectrum to include painting, fused glass, weaving, ceramics, jewelry, woodturning, fabric art, photography and mixed media.

SHAST is held the 2nd weekend in November each year. Attendance is free. Visitors are provided a map and may start at any studio. Along with art, information and fun, guests can enjoy a variety of refreshments at each studio. Some local restaurants and sponsors offer special discounts to SHAST visitors.

To learn more about SHAST visit the new, updated website, www.SHASTour.com, follow along on Twitter, Facebook, or sign up for SHAST Blasts on the website.