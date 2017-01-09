Keep on cookin’

Slow Cooker Ham and Lentil Soup This is a family favorite! Now is the time to get that ham bone from Christmas and make it into soup. If you forgot to save one, Honey Baked Ham sells just ham bones! Very meaty too!

Roasted Pear and Butternut Soup An elegant, velvety butternut squash soup you can dress up for the fanciest of dinner parties or simply in a mug with some crackers.