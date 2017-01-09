Fayette Woman

Slow Cooker Ham and Lentil Soup

This is a family favorite! Now is the time to get that ham bone from Christmas and make it into soup. If you forgot to save one, Honey Baked Ham sells just ham bones!  Very meaty too!

Slow Cooker Ham and Lentil Soup
Author:
Recipe type: Entree
Ingredients
  • 3 stalks celery with green leaves, chopped
  • 1 meaty ham bone, remove extra meat for addition at the end
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 2 cups chopped carrots
  • 6 cloves garlic, chopped
  • 1 pound red or brown lentils, rinsed
  • 1 ½ quarts chicken broth
  • 1 T. ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • leftover ham from bone
  • ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
  • ½ cup chopped cilantro, fresh
Instructions
  1. Remove as much viable meat from the bone as possible.
  2. Chop and refrigerate to add later.
  3. Place celery, carrots, garlic, rinsed lentils, ham bone, stock, cumin and cayenne pepper in a slow cooker.
  4. Stir to combine.
  5. Cook for 10 hours on low.
  6. If the mixture is too thick, add more chicken broth.
  7. Add lemon juice, leftover chopped ham and cilantro.
  8. Stir and serve.

 

