Serenity Richardson impacts the world of politics

As a high school junior, Serenity Richardson knew she wanted to be a business and politics leader, and that The King’s College was the only Christian college specifically equipped to help her meet that goal. Attending meant working two jobs and maintaining an apartment in New York City, but her hard work paid off. In 2016, she graduated with a degree in business administration with a double minor in politics and pre-law. During her undergrad years, she also managed to serve as president of the College Republicans, start an International Venture Program to Brazil, and place fourth worldwide in an international business simulation competition. She also spoke on televised panels with Cokie Roberts, and on CNN and the BBC.



Since returning to Atlanta last July, Serenity has been working for Job Creators Network, a nonprofit that helps small business owners nationwide educate themselves about public policy and advocate for themselves to local, state, and federal legislators. She’s planned events allowing small business owners to meet dignitaries such as Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, and Michigan Representative Bill Huizenga.

Her future goals include continuing to volunteer in the community, serving as a community leader, and becoming a serial entrepreneur.

Her advice to other young women: Be humble; reach out to others. You can’t do everything yourself, and that is how it should be! Mankind was designed to be interdependent.

