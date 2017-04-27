The secrets of your local public library

Haven’t visited your local public library in a while? Things have changed. Traditional book lovers, don’t despair. The books are still there. But so are a host of other products and services you may not have heard of. Get ready to be amazed.

Fayette County (Fayetteville), Peachtree City, and Tyrone public libraries are branches within the Flint River Regional Library System in Griffin, Georgia, and as such have been members of the Georgia PINES consortium of libraries since 2000. PINES (Public Information Network for Electronic Services) is Georgia’s “borderless library” system that allows PINES card holders free access to books and other materials in 284 library branches and affiliated service locations throughout the state. Privileges include free delivery of books from other libraries throughout the state to your local PINES library.

If access to 10 million physical materials isn’t enough to pique your interest, all three local branches have a variety of digital materials available for download as well, following the national trend of shifting access from print to digital. Branches are funded by their respective taxing agencies, so services vary according to location.

Here is a sampling of digital content available remotely 24/7:

Mango Languages – 72 languages available for online study. Everything from English, Spanish, and French, to special courses in Medical Spanish, Arab Etiquette, and Biblical Hebrew. Create an account and save your progress as you go.

Gale Legal Forms – Create your own legal forms including Affidavits, Bills of Sale, Advance Directives, and more.

Georgia Download Destination (GADD) – Borrow and enjoy free eBooks, audiobooks, and more from your library’s digital collection.

Job & Career Accelerator by LearningExpress – Prepare for the SAT, ACT, or ASVAB; find a career match; and explore internship or employment opportunities. (Available at all three branches.)

Zinio for Libraries – Digital magazine subscription service available for download to a variety of devices, including Kindle. Titles include Better Homes & Gardens, Newsweek, O: The Oprah Magazine, The New Yorker, and Us Weekly. (Available for Peachtree City cardholders only.)

Hoopla Digital – Hoopla is a groundbreaking digital media service that allows you to borrow movies, music, audiobooks, eBooks, comics and TV shows to enjoy on your computer, tablet, or phone – and even your TV! (Available for Peachtree City cardholders only.)

OneClick Digital – Audiobook downloads including exclusive Recorded Books titles, as well as content from all major publishers. Titles feature the best literature in a wide variety of genres, along with an outstanding collection of award-winning children’s and young adult books. (Available for Peachtree City cardholders only.)

What’s new for the “littles” you ask?

LaunchPads – Playaway Launchpad tablets are custom curated and pre-loaded with high-quality ad-free apps on each device for kids on each device, grouped by age and grade level. The content spans the six fundamental learning areas, including English Language Arts, math, science, language learning, critical thinking, and creativity. (Available at Fayetteville and Peachtree City locations only.)

“When you are growing up there are two institutional places that affect you most powerfully: the church, which belongs to God, and the public library, which belongs to you.” – Keith Richards Member of the Rolling Stones

Looking for some weekend family fun?

Fayette County, Peachtree City, and Tyrone libraries also offer free family passes for checkout to several attractions in Georgia including:

Zoo Atlanta – No, it’s not an urban legend. It DOES exist, but is difficult to obtain. In order to get the Zoo DVD, which is your ticket to the free family pass, you must be in the library when the Zoo DVD is returned. Think of it as like winning a drawing; although the more you visit your library, your chances of being present when the Zoo DVD is returned increases!

Georgia State Parks & Historic Sites – This family pass exempts you from paying the daily $5 parking fee at state parks, and the Historic Sites Family Pass exempts up to 4 visitors from admission fees to state historic sites operated by Georgia State Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites, which includes the Little White House in Warm Springs! (Note: Does not include Stone Mountain Park.)

Michael C. Carlos Museum (Emory University) – Renowned for its collections of art from Egypt, the Near East, Greece, Rome, Africa, the Americas and Asia as well as works on paper from the Renaissance to the present, Atlanta’s Michael C. Carlos Museum Pass is valid for up to six free admissions — a potential savings of $48 per family.

Whether you are looking for information, education, or entertainment, your public library should be your first stop. Services and programs vary by location, so visit your local PINES branch in person or on the Web for more information.

Contact your local library:

Fayette County Public Library, 1821 Heritage Park Way Fayetteville, Georgia 30214, 770-305-5426. fayettecountyga.gov/public_library

Peachtree City Library, 201 Willowbend Road, Peachtree City, Georgia 30269, 770-631-2520. peachtree-city.org/library

Tyrone Public Library, 143 Commerce Drive, Tyrone, Georgia 30290, 770-487-1565. tyrone.org/departments/library

Brooks Library, 985 Hwy. 85 Connector, Brooks, Georgia 30205, 770-719-7600. brooksga.com/index.php/library. Brooks Library is not in the PINES system

