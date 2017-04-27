These tarts are a great anytime go to appetizer but especially great for a tea party because of their pink salmon color. The recipe is adapted from Taste of Home.
Salmon Mousse Tartlets
Author: Nancy Jaworski
Recipe type: Appetizer
Ingredients
- 1 8-oz. package cream cheese, softened
- 1 teaspoons Old Bay Seafood Seasoning
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 6-oz. pouch boneless skinless pink salmon (near the tuna in the grocery store)
- 2 packages frozen miniature phyllo tart shells
- Fresh dill sprigs
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350.
- Place tart shells on a cookie sheet.
- Toast them in the oven for about 5 minutes until they start to get a little more golden.
- Remove and let cool.
- In a food processor, add cream cheese, seasoning, lemon juice and salmon.
- Process until smooth.
- Pipe or spoon the cream cheese mixture into the tart shells.
- Garnish with dill sprigs.
