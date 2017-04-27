Fayette Woman

Every one of us has a story

You are here: Home / Food & Recipes / Appetizers, Drinks & Party Foods / Salmon Mousse Tartlets

Salmon Mousse Tartlets

· by · Leave a Comment

Share/Save

These tarts are a great anytime go to appetizer but especially great for a tea party because of their pink salmon color.  The recipe is adapted from Taste of Home.

Print
Salmon Mousse Tartlets
Author:
Recipe type: Appetizer
Ingredients
  • 1 8-oz. package cream cheese, softened
  • 1 teaspoons Old Bay Seafood Seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 1 6-oz. pouch boneless skinless pink salmon (near the tuna in the grocery store)
  • 2 packages frozen miniature phyllo tart shells
  • Fresh dill sprigs
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 350.
  2. Place tart shells on a cookie sheet.
  3. Toast them in the oven for about 5 minutes until they start to get a little more golden.
  4. Remove and let cool.
  5. In a food processor, add cream cheese, seasoning, lemon juice and salmon.
  6. Process until smooth.
  7. Pipe or spoon the cream cheese mixture into the tart shells.
  8. Garnish with dill sprigs.

 

Share/Save

Comments

comments

Speak Your Mind

More recent articles

2017 Mother of the Year Contest

Citizens Emergency Response Team

9 ways to be prepared ICE

How to teach yourself anything

8 ways to own maternity style