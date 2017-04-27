Salmon Mousse Tartlets

Keep on cookin’

Cranberry Buttermilk Scones These light and fluffy scones are delicious anytime! They are great for breakfast or tea. Try to handle them very lightly, just string until combined. We adapted this recipe from Taste of Home.

Queen of Hearts Tomato Tarts This is a beautiful and delicious appetizer! Puff pastry is easy to work with, but work quickly and make sure it is cold.