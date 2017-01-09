Fayette Woman

Every one of us has a story

Roasted Pear and Butternut Soup

An elegant, velvety butternut squash soup you can dress up for the fanciest of dinner parties or simply in a mug with some crackers.

Roasted Pear and Butternut Soup
Author:
Recipe type: Entree
Ingredients
  • 2 ripe pears, peeled, quartered and cored
  • 2 pounds butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 2-inch chunks
  • 2 medium tomatoes, cored and quartered
  • 1 large leek, pale green and white parts only, halved lengthwise, sliced and washed thoroughly
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon salt, divided
  • Freshly ground pepper, to taste
  • 4 cups vegetable broth, or reduced-sodium chicken broth, divided
  • ¼ cup cream, yogurt or sour cream
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 400 °F.
  2. Combine pears, squash, tomatoes, leek, garlic, oil, ¼ teaspoon salt and pepper in a large bowl; toss to coat.
  3. Spread evenly on a large rimmed baking sheet.
  4. Roast, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, 40 to 55 minutes.
  5. Let cool slightly.

 

