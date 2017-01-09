An elegant, velvety butternut squash soup you can dress up for the fanciest of dinner parties or simply in a mug with some crackers.
Roasted Pear and Butternut Soup
Author: Nancy Jaworski
Recipe type: Entree
Ingredients
- 2 ripe pears, peeled, quartered and cored
- 2 pounds butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 2-inch chunks
- 2 medium tomatoes, cored and quartered
- 1 large leek, pale green and white parts only, halved lengthwise, sliced and washed thoroughly
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- ½ teaspoon salt, divided
- Freshly ground pepper, to taste
- 4 cups vegetable broth, or reduced-sodium chicken broth, divided
- ¼ cup cream, yogurt or sour cream
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 °F.
- Combine pears, squash, tomatoes, leek, garlic, oil, ¼ teaspoon salt and pepper in a large bowl; toss to coat.
- Spread evenly on a large rimmed baking sheet.
- Roast, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, 40 to 55 minutes.
- Let cool slightly.
