Community participants will join together at the annual Relay For Life of Fayette County at McCurry Park to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle on May 11. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

Fayette County Relay For Life Ambassador and local cancer survivor, Donna Hendley, understands first-hand how vital these services are as she is living both sides of the story. Ms. Hendley was a caregiver to her husband before she was diagnosed with the early stages of Breast Cancer almost 10 years ago. She is also a cancer specialist physician’s assistant (PA-C) at Georgia Cancer Specialists in Fayetteville. It comes as no surprise why this Fayetteville resident was selected to serve as this year’s ambassador. “Donna is highly dedicated. She is compassionate, attentive and gives personalized care. She is a very valuable jewel,” acknowledges one of her beloved patients.

Ms. Hendley’s Georgia Cancer Specialist Oncologist, Dr. Shyam Khamwani, remarks, “She is amazing!”

Her co-worker, Beverly, says that, “Donna is a genuinely loving, kind, and caring individual with an outlook on life that can make anyone’s day brighter.”

When asked of her initial thoughts to being selected as this year’s Relay For Life Ambassador, Donna reacts, “What an honor to be able to be able to be a voice of hope and a voice of encouragement and compassion.” Regarding those living with cancer and treatments as she is, Donna went on to add, “It’s going to be difficult. I’m not going to sugarcoat it. I’m not going to pretend that cancer treatment is easy. It’s difficult but it’s doable.” Donna is looking forward to a attending this year’s Relay For Life fundraisersand events.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the event can last up to 24 hours and empowers communities to take a stand against cancer.

In addition to the support of the community, Relay For Life of Fayette County is also supported by many local businesses and organizations. Together, we can beat our biggest rival.

