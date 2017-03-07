Rebecca Stone has a fireproof heart and home

These were the first words Rebecca Stone heard shouted by her next- door neighbor, Wanda Cooley, when she answered her mobile phone around 4 p.m. on July 9, 2011.

Rebecca, husband Will, and their four daughters were in the middle of a five-week vacation in Montana, spending time with family and friends and looking forward to visiting Glacier National Park. They were strolling around downtown Bozeman, doing a little shopping at their favorite gift shop when Wanda called. She had just opened her garage to check on her cats during a violent thunderstorm when she noticed smoke coming from the Stones’ house. Since Will had recently been in Fayetteville to check in on his financial planning business, Wanda wanted to make sure he was not in the house. She had already called 911 and help was on the way. After assuring Wanda that all were safe in Montana, the Stone family took their girls outside of

the gift shop where they all sat down on the street curb to decide what to do.

Rebecca was shaking, but when she saw her two older girls in tears, she collected herself to focus on easing their fears. Will, “the rock” of the family, called a friend to go check on the house. Rebecca then called her good friend, Cindy Phillips. Cindy and her husband, Chuck, went right over to the Stones’ house and found firefighters from three fire stations, including nearby Seay Road Station, battling the blaze caused by a lightning strike, but to no avail. By the time firefighters had arrived, the upper level of the house was already fully engulfed. Thoughtful firefighters, however, were able to save some of Rebecca’s mother’s paintings, her china and crystal, and other special keepsakes, storing them in the garage for the family.