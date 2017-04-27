Fayette Woman

Queen of Hearts Tomato Tarts

This is a beautiful and delicious appetizer! Puff pastry is easy to work with, but work quickly and make sure it is cold.

Queen of Hearts Tomato Tarts
Author:
Recipe type: Appetizer
Ingredients
  • 1 package frozen puff pastry
  • 1 (5.2 ounce) package Boursin Cheese, or other herb cheese
  • 2 plum tomatoes, sliced very thinly
Instructions
  1. With a 1 inch heart cookie cutter, cut heart shapes out of each tomato slice.
  2. Use a knife to help with this process.
  3. Drain tomatoes hearts on paper towel.
  4. Preheat oven to 400.
  5. On a floured board roll the puff pastry into an approximate 14 inch by 12 inch rectangle.
  6. Using a 3 inch heart cookie cutter, cut out 12 hearts.
  7. In the center of 6 of the hearts, cut out the center with a 1 inch heart cookie cutter.
  8. Place whole hearts on a cookie sheet lines with parchment paper.
  9. Brush the edges of theses hearts with a little water and place the larger cut out pieces on the top aligning them with the edges.
  10. With a fork prick the center section a few times to keep it from rising.
  11. Spread a generous teaspoon of Boursin cheese and lightly spread the cheese on in side of the cutout heart. T
  12. op with a tomato heart.
  13. Bake tarts for about 8 minutes or until puffed and nicely browned.

 

