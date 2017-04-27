This is a beautiful and delicious appetizer! Puff pastry is easy to work with, but work quickly and make sure it is cold.
Queen of Hearts Tomato Tarts
Author: Nancy Jaworski
Recipe type: Appetizer
Ingredients
- 1 package frozen puff pastry
- 1 (5.2 ounce) package Boursin Cheese, or other herb cheese
- 2 plum tomatoes, sliced very thinly
Instructions
- With a 1 inch heart cookie cutter, cut heart shapes out of each tomato slice.
- Use a knife to help with this process.
- Drain tomatoes hearts on paper towel.
- Preheat oven to 400.
- On a floured board roll the puff pastry into an approximate 14 inch by 12 inch rectangle.
- Using a 3 inch heart cookie cutter, cut out 12 hearts.
- In the center of 6 of the hearts, cut out the center with a 1 inch heart cookie cutter.
- Place whole hearts on a cookie sheet lines with parchment paper.
- Brush the edges of theses hearts with a little water and place the larger cut out pieces on the top aligning them with the edges.
- With a fork prick the center section a few times to keep it from rising.
- Spread a generous teaspoon of Boursin cheese and lightly spread the cheese on in side of the cutout heart. T
- op with a tomato heart.
- Bake tarts for about 8 minutes or until puffed and nicely browned.
