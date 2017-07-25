Q&A with Sandy Solly of Classic World Travel

Sponsored Content

Sandy Solly has worked in the travel industry for 20 years. She and her husband, Dan, own Classic World Travel in Peachtree City. As children of airline parents, travel has always been a big part of their lives. Dan’s dad worked for Pan Am. They purchased Classic World Travel from Sandy’s mom, who worked for Easter, in 2001.

Before becoming a business owner and travel agent, Sandy made her way to a Senior Executive Sales Director with Mary Kay Cosmetics. Dan has been in the travel industry since 1996 and is a Certified Travel Industry Executive.

Sandy is a certified agent with Ama River, Azamara, Celebrity, Cunard, Disney, Holland America, Norwegian, Ocean, Royal Caribbean, Silversea Voyages, Uniworld River, and Viking cruise lines. (Whew!) She is also a certified to serve A&K Tours, Brendan Tours, Delta Vacations, Disney Adventures, Globus Family of Brands, Insight Vacations, Kensington tours, Sandals and Beaches Resorts, Tauck Tours, and Travel Impressions, and is an AM Resorts Master Agent. She has also earned the American Express Representative Excellence Award.

Why would I want to use a travel agent?

For years, the slogan for the American Society of Travel Agents has been, “Without a travel agent, you’re on your own.” This is so true. When someone works with us, they have an adviser and an advocate. We work with many different vendors and have visited many properties. We use our resources and the power of the American Express Network, to help people plan their dream vacation. And, we all know that Murphy’s Law likes to surprise us sometimes. If that happens on a trip, our travelers have an advocate who can handle the details and get things back on track.

Will it cost me more to use a travel agent?

It’s a common misconception that using a travel agent costs more than booking independently. For most trips, the agent is paid by the cruise line or tour conductor. And, because we are familiar with a variety of providers and products, we can offer suggestions and feedback that online vendors may not. In most cases, the trip will cost the same or less when booking through an agent, but you will have an adviser, advocate, and sometimes other perks. We may charge an airline ticketing fee because the airlines charge us to sell their product without an offsetting commission. If a trip is especially research intensive, we may charge a “plan-to-go” or “booking” fee to cover the time it takes to ensure you have a great trip.

Can you help get me last minute deals or cheap cruises?

We are always willing to help someone get away, no matter how last minute or spontaneous the trip. However, in most cases, the best rates are found by booking in advance. We do keep our eye out for those last minute treasures and let our customers know. That’s another benefit of working with an agent! We learn your preference and travel style and can give you a call when something amazing crosses the desk.

What do you enjoy about your work?

The challenge of owning this business and certainly the exposure it has given us and our children to the world beyond our front yard. The travel industry has definitely faced challenges in the last 20 years, but we’ve embraced it and become better for it. At Classic World Travel, we consider ourselves to be travel concierges. We get to meet so many interesting people, hear of their travel adventures, and help them realize their vacation dreams. We love it!

Contact Us:

963 Commerce Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

770-487-9529

booknow@classicworldtravel.com

classicworldtravel.com

Comments

comments