Q&A with Burn Boot Camp Peachtree City

Fayette Woman speaks one-on-one with Ezzie Raulls, Personal Trainer

Losing weight, building muscle, and eating healthy: what do these things all have in common? Each requires discipline, motivation, and a unique burn. Creating and achieving goals are imperative to any success story, but where do you turn when you don’t know the steps it will take to accomplish your aspirations? The answer is having an accountability program fine-tuned to your needs, and that is exactly what Burn Boot Camp offers their clients.

Ezzie Raulls, head trainer of Burn Boot Camp Peachtree City, has been dominating the fitness industry for more than seven years

“I chose this business because I wanted to inspire people to live a healthy lifestyle,” Ezzie says. “Not only is it rewarding to watch lives change, but it is a blessing to be able to take my eyes off myself and focus on others as my full time job.”

Ezzie is a International Sports Science Association (ISSA) certified trainer with a weight management certification through the National Council of Certified Personal Trainers (NCCPT). Whatever your fitness level, Ezzie has the tools and modified fitness strategies that you need to conquer new heights.

FW: What sets Burn Boot Camp apart from other gyms and fitness programs?

Ezzie: We are unique due to the fact that we primarily serve women, but it doesn’t stop there. Burn Boot Camp is designed to accommodate all women’s lifestyles, from the stay-at-home mom to the professional business women. This concept has allowed us to build and develop a strong community of like-minded women where making friends and growing together is just a part of the program. Weekly focus meetings are available for all members. During those meetings we develop goals, review and discuss goals, and provide free customized nutritional coaching. This component of our program is my favorite because it gives me a chance to understand the specific needs of each client and provide strategies guaranteed to work while helping them master their goals

FW: Early this Fall, Burn Boot Camp will be opening a new facility in the MacDuff Parkway Shopping Center, what amenities and features will it have to offer the community?

Ezzie: With 5,000 square feet, the high-tech design of the new facility truly is unmatched. The proprietary floating floor is designed to absorb impact and reduce the ballistic stress on joints. It also allows our Burn family to perform high impact exercises, which burn more calories, with less stress to the body. The facility will also feature suspension training with TRX equipment, kettle bell training for functional fitness, battle ropes for cardiovascular support and toning. Wait, did I mention always free childcare and 8 bootcamps per day?

FW: What should I expect to experience if I try a BBC class?

Ezzie: Anticipate trainers and other “Burners” alike to know your name, provide an energetic, uplifting, and friendly environment, in addition to a challenging work out that will be modified for your goals and fitness level. It is my job to take you from where you are to where you want to be and during our weekly meetings it will be my job to make sure your journey is filled with encouragement, motivation, but most importantly healthy.

FW: Many of us have tried a lot of fitness programs and options with little results. Can you really help us lose weight and be on track for a healthier lifestyle?

Ezzie: Our trainers, including myself, will be sensitive to your individual needs first and foremost by getting to know you and your goals – even if you don’t know what your goal is, we will help you pinpoint it. From here we will put the basics of nutrition in your lap in a way that you can understand, not only with our meetings, but with our App where you can read blogs, recipes, and more from BBC trainers all over the country. Our goal is to understand what you want and why it’s important to you. We set high standards, but we give you the resources and encouragement you need to maximize results and become the best version of yourself.

