Q&A with Brain Balance Peachtree City

Fayette Woman speaks one on one with Dana Hernandez, Regional Director of Brain Balance

Brain Balance Achievement Centers offer a comprehensive, drug-free, holistic program that helps kids overcome their behavioral and learning difficulties enabling them to reach their social and academic potential. The centers work with children who struggle with academics, behavior, and social skills, and may have a diagnosis such as ADHD, Dyslexia, High Functioning Autism, ODD, or even Sensory Processing Disorders; however a diagnosis is not required. The goal of Brain Balance is to get to the root of what is going on in the brain of each student who is struggling, and from there to develop an individualized program that will address these root causes.

“If a child has been in tutoring for a long time but is still struggling, consider doing a Brain Balance assessment to find out if there are developmental delays that could be causing the struggle with learning.”

Following are a few highlights from our interview.

How does the Brain Balance program work?

DANA: Brain Balance uses the latest brain research to address the root of what is causing a child to struggle academically, behaviorally or socially. We use what is called a hemispheric model, which looks at how the two hemispheres of the brain are communicating. For example: a child who struggles with focus, attention and hyperactivity may actually have one hemisphere that is very strong, which can account for certain above grade level skills like memorization (learning all of the different types of stars in the solar system for example) but the hemisphere responsible for long-term focus and attention may be weak, which is why that child may struggle both academically and behaviorally in school. When one side of the brain is very strong, the other side is often very weak, slowing down communication between the two hemispheres and creating this unevenness of skills.

Once we determine which hemisphere is weaker, we block the stronger side, and stimulate the weaker side using specific sensory and motor activities as well as cognitive exercises.

What is the first step to determine if my child is a candidate for Brain Balance?

DANA: The first step is The Brain Balance Assessment. During this process, we are looking for how the brain is connecting to itself (temporal binding) as well as how the child’s brain is connecting to his or her own body – which is important for learning, focus and appropriate behavior. We also assess how the child’s brain is processing their environment, including how their brain processes visual, auditory, and motor stimulation. These are critical for the child to accurately perceive the world around them. Next, we assess the child’s academic functions to get a full picture of their current capability. Fianlly, we will make recommendations and develop an individualized and comprehensive plan to address the root causes of the problem.

What makes Brain Balance different than tutoring?

DANA: “Tutoring can be helpful, but often when a child has to stay in tutoring for a long period of time there are underlying issues that can impact learning. For example, information may not be processed appropriately through the senses, which is very common when a child has an imbalance between the two hemispheres of the brain. Much like the unseen portion of an iceberg, often the only part that can be seen is addressed.

How long does a student participate in Brain Balance?

DANA: The Brain Balance Program consists of one-hour sessions three days per week. Typically, students participate in a three or six-month model. However, the length of the program will be determined through the assessment process.

