Promise Place creates a safe place

Victims of domestic violence in Fayette County can count on Promise Place to be there when they need help.

Promise Place is a nonprofit domestic violence shelpter program which provides comprehensive services to victims of domestic violence and their children in Fayette, Spalding, Pike and Upson counties. These services include emergency shelter, a 24-hour crisis hotline, crisis intervention, safety planning, legal advocacy, weekly support groups, children’s programs, emergency needs assistance, relocation assistance, financial assistance, crisis counseling, community education and a teen dating violence prevention program in middle and high schools. The organization’s vision is to empower local communities to eradicate domestic violence and promote emotional and physical healing for our clients.

Promise Place serves more than 3,000 victims of domestic violence and their children each year. In addition, Promise Place reaches 2,594 students each year through our Teen Dating Violence Prevention Program taught in 9th grade Health classes.

A 15-bed capacity emergency shelter provides immediate safety to victims of domestic violence and their children at a safe, confidential location and is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Services are provided for families while in shelter to maintain their safety until it is safe for them to resume life on their own. Promise Place is a state certified shelter.

Transitional Housing

A 12-month housing program is available to survivors of domestic violence who are past the immediate danger but need a temporary place to stay until more permanent housing can be afforded. This program provides continued emotional support and linkage to resources.

Community Education

Promise Place provides information on domestic violence to the community through workshops, health fairs, as well as other community and business presentations. Please contact our Administrative Office at (770) 461-3839 to schedule Promise Place to come speak to your organization.

Law Enforcement Training

Promise Place provides a comprehensive domestic violence training with POST credits to all law enforcement agencies within our judicial circuit on an annual basis.

Domestic Violence Task Force

Promise Place is an active member of the Griffin Judicial Circuit Domestic Violence Task Force in which multiple agencies, individuals and other groups collaborate on a monthly basis in an effort to 1) promote and encourage community advocacy against domestic violence and 2) improve communication and working relationships in the community between agencies and personnel working for the prevention of domestic violence.

Jail Groups

Every week Promise Place goes into several local jails and one detention center to provide domestic violence education including some life skills applications to both male and female inmates (separately)

Promise Place relies predominantly on the community for donations and volunteers to continue to provide the much needed services for victims of domestic violence and their children. To donate, or for more information, visit promiseplace.org.

IF YOU NEED HELP CALL THE PROMISE PLACE CRISIS HOTLINE 770-460-1604

Promise Place operates a 24-hour crisis hotline answered by trained staff and volunteers who provide crisis counseling, support and information to callers in need of domestic violence services. Someone is always available to listen whether you are ready to leave or just wanting to talk.

Georgia 24-hour Statewide Hotline: 1-800-334-2836

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673

National Teen Dating Abuse Hotline: 1-866-331-9474

