Powers Heating & Air Recommends Replacing Your HVAC in the Spring

Sponsored Feature

The spring season is a beautiful time of year in Fayette County. It’s also a popular time of year for a thorough house cleaning, clearing away clutter and storing winter items. Your HVAC system could probably use some deep cleaning, too, suggests Elaine Powers, owner of Powers Heating & Air.

“The absolute best thing you can do for your HVAC is to be on a preventive maintenance plan,” Elaine says. “Just like changing the oil in your car or getting your teeth cleaned at the dentist, this is what saves you money and pain in the long run.

With a preventative maintenance plan, technicians come out several times a year to check equipment operations. This service can prevent long term damage, keep a system operating properly and reduces utility costs.

Regular checks and service to equipment may prevent major repairs, help your system last longer, and operate more efficiently and some manufacturers require preventive services to maintain warranties. Preventative Maintenance Agreements are personalized for each customer based upon the equipment in your home or business, the accessories related to your equipment (such as filters, humidifiers, zone, etc.), and the frequency of service.

“Our guys can go out there and they may see something that needs to be fixed before you need it,” Elaine says. “It costs less if we can fix something before it breaks something else.”

Usually, with Powers Heating & Air, the same technician serves clients and on average they have 12 to 15 years experience, at least, in the industry. Many have been with Powers for more than 18 years.

“You learn the technicians who come to your home and you learn to trust them.” Elaine says. “They explain things and if you have questions they will answer them or call and get an answer.”

They may also point out problems you can expect to have in the future so that you have time to prepare yourself for the cost of replacing a system.

“That’s a big budget item,” Elaine says, “but you’ll know what to expect. We can’t predict everything but if we come out there and we see that your system is not doing very well, our technicians can usually tell you how much time you have left before you need to replace it.”

Keeping filters clean is part of a regular maintenance program. Most filter services are $80 and yet if you don’t clean or change the filter regularly, you may pay hundreds to have coils cleaned as a result.

“When our technicians are on a call, they will also point out ways you can save too,” Elaine says.

For instance, many homeowners still do not have programmable thermostats which can save 10 to 15 percent on heating and cooling costs, Elaine points out. Plus you’ll save all year because your system is running at top efficiency, she notes.

“Let us come out before you have a problem,” Elaine urges, because on that first hot (or cold) day of the year, you may find it difficult to get repair service when many other homeowners are having similar problems. Also, cooling systems take longer to install than heating, usually a full day, so if you have a problem in the spring, repair is going to take longer in general.

If you are on a preventive maintenance plan and you do have a problem, you get priority service with Powers Heating & Air. You don’t have to worry about it breaking down when you have company coming.

“We get a lot of calls around graduation,” Elaine notes. “Last year, at graduation we installed two systems on graduation day for two people who had parties at their house that night. We don’t charge any more but it’s rush rush and we can’t be sure we’ll have everything you need or that it will go perfectly. It usually does, but if it‘s going to go wrong, it’s usually in an emergency situation.”

Elaine recalls a situation where the outside “feels like” temperature, taking humidity into account, was 110 degrees and a client in her 80s had her air conditioning system go out.

As a service, Powers can provide portable air conditioners that can be used for a day in one or two rooms.

“We couldn’t get there immediately, but we got it changed out the next day,” Elaine says.

Meanwhile, the portable system kept her cool.

In the winter, Powers gets a lot of frantic calls from homeowners who have babies to keep warm.

When you are looking for a company to take care of your heating and cooling needs, Elaine suggests finding a licensed, reputable company. You can check a company’s license status with the secretary of the state’s website. Also ask for a copy of the company’s proof of insurance. Usually, a technician will have a copy on hand, Elaine notes.

“You don’t want someone to do work in your house and not have insurance,” Elaine advises. “If they damage your house, even if it’s 6 months later, you’re stuck. If a dog bites a technician in your home, and the company does not have workers compensation insurance, that technician could sue the homeowner.”

Elaine also recommends visiting manufacturer’s websites to search for local quality contractors and to check a company’s Better Business Bureau rating. And ask your neighbor, or two or three neighbors, or someone you know in the community.

“We still get at least 70% of our customers from word of mouth,” Elaine says

Elaine Powers is the incoming president of the Conditioned Air Association of Georgia, a statewide nonprofit professional trade association based in Atlanta. The CAAG represents HVAC or “conditioned air” contractors around the state which are professionally licensed by the Georgia Secretary of State. In 2015, she was named “Contractor of the Year” by the CAAG.

In addition, Elaine has served on the codes advisory board of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for the past two years. She also serves on the advisory board at W. Georgia College Richards College of Business and on the Southern Crescent Technical College Heating and Air advisory board.

“Powers Heating & Air is family owned and operated. We strive to provide expertise and innovation in the heating and cooling industry. We work on all brands of equipment related to home comfort heating, cooling and indoor air quality. We would be happy to add you to our extended family.” – Elaine Powers

Why Spring is a Good Time to Replace an Aging HVAC System

Was it hard to stay warm this winter? If your aging furnace didn’t keep your home comfortably warm last winter, spring is a good time to seriously consider replacing it, according to Elaine Powers, owner of Powers Heating & Air. Upgrading your heating system in the spring offers some big benefits.

Slow Down Discounts

Spring is a typically slow time of year for HVAC contractors because it’s in between the hectic heating and cooling seasons. HVAC companies want their installers and technicians to stay busy, though, so many offer significant discounts to homeowners who buy new equipment now. Scheduling a spring furnace replacement not only lets you save on equipment cost, but it also gives you more scheduling flexibility because your contractor isn’t booked up.

Less Inconvenience

Our spring weather in Georgia can be quite mild, so there’s little risk that you’ll be inconvenienced by a lack of heat while your new furnace is being installed. If your air conditioner is near retirement age, it’s also the ideal time to talk with your HVAC contractor about a package deal. By replacing your furnace and A/C at the same time, you can benefit from optimal comfort and energy savings both summer and winter.

Extra Time for Comparisons

Since you have no worries about living without heat until your furnace gets installed, you have ample time to compare different equipment options. You can investigate features like EMC motors, modulating gas valves, variable-speed blowers, multistage burners and smart HVAC controls and pick and choose the ones that offer you the greatest benefits.

Easier Budget Planning

Having to replace your furnace if it fails in the middle of winter without any warning can put a strain on your budget. By planning ahead and upgrading now, you’ll have plenty of time to look at different financing methods and fit the purchase into your budget. If you’re expecting a tax refund, you also have the option of putting those funds toward a new furnace and/or air conditioner.

To learn more reasons why spring is the best time to replace a furnace, contact the Peachtree City home comfort experts at Powers Heating & Air. Visit callpowers.com or call 770-487-2040.

