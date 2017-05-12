What? Pimento cheese and bacon? What could be better? Make or buy the pimento cheese ahead of time and fry the bacon a day ahead and putting them together is a snap at serving time. However you choose to do it – these Pimento Cheese and Bacon Cups are a must!
Pimento Cheese and Bacon Cups
Author: Nancy Jaworski
Ingredients
- 8 oz. block sharp cheddar cheese, grated (I like to grate my cheese fresh)
- 8 oz. block Pepper Jack cheese, grated cup mayonnaise
- 2 cloves garlic, grated
- 1 Tbsp. grated onion
- 1 4 oz. jar diced pimentos, well-drained
- 6 slices thick cut bacon, fried crisp, cut into 1” pieces after frying
- 1 bag scoop type tortilla chips
Instructions
- Mix together chesses, mayonnaise, garlic, and onion until completely mixed.
- Fold in pimentos.
- Set out tortilla chips.
- With a small scoop or spoon, scoop about 2 teaspoons of pimento cheese into each tortilla scoop. Insert a piece of bacon.
