Piedmont Fayette: hats for babies

Fayette County resident Julie Jasnic leads a group of people across the United States that knits thousands of hats for babies born at Piedmont Fayette Hospital each year.

“I’ve always made baby hats for hospitals,” said Jasnic, who has knitted hats for babies at hospitals in Michigan, New Hampshire and Georgia for decades. “I felt strongly that my two daughters needed to see me give back to the community, not just hear why I thought it was important.”

For Jasnic, knitting hats is not just about giving babies something to keep their heads warm. The project also brings people living in various communities together for a cause. The community involvement for both the knitters and the hospital is what truly warms Jasnic’s heart.

“It’s been a great thing to have some of our seniors participating in making baby hats,” said Jasnic, a teacher at Kedron Elementary School in Peachtree City. “They have such wonderful skills and they want to make a difference. It’s a good thing for the hospital and the families receiving the hats, too. Everybody loves this project.”

Some love it so much that they tell their friends and family members in other states about the project and they start to get involved as well/ Jasnic has received hats from a number of different states and has worked with several girl scout troops who also spread the word.

Knitting hats for babies isn’t exclusive to one group, church or organization. The hats come in to Jasnic who washes them, bags them and stores them until the hospital needs them. The Piedmont Fayette Auxiliary helps deliver them to new moms and dads for their little ones.

“We truly appreciate everything that Julie and the other knitters do for us and the new parents at Piedmont Fayette,” said Tracie Delally, director of women’s services at Piedmont Fayette. “What a great way for people to show their love for the newest members of the community.”

If you are interested in knitting baby hats, you can find more information on the Fayette County Baby Hat Knitters & Crocheters page on Facebook. For more information about women’s services, visit piedmont.org.

