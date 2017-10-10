Fayette Woman

Pear and Goat Cheese Salad

This Pear and Goat Cheese Salad comes from my friend, Debbie Macdonald. She makes a version of this salad for all seasons but my favorite is the fall salad.

Pear and Goat Cheese Salad
Recipe type: Appetizer
Ingredients
  • 8-12 ounces arugula or mixed greens
  • 1 cup toasted pecan pieces
  • 4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
  • 2 pears, thinly sliced
  • Cranberry Pear Vinaigrette
  • 3 Tbsp. Cranberry Pear Vinegar (Branch & Vine)
  • 3 Tbsp. good extra virgin olive oil
  • Sea salt to taste
Instructions
  1. Whisk the vinaigrette ingredients in a small bowl.
  2. Combine salad ingredients in a salad bowl and toss with ½ of the dressing.
  3. Taste and add more as needed.

 

