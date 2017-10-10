This Pear and Goat Cheese Salad comes from my friend, Debbie Macdonald. She makes a version of this salad for all seasons but my favorite is the fall salad.
Pear and Goat Cheese Salad
Author: Nancy Jaworski
Recipe type: Appetizer
Ingredients
- 8-12 ounces arugula or mixed greens
- 1 cup toasted pecan pieces
- 4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
- 2 pears, thinly sliced
- Cranberry Pear Vinaigrette
- 3 Tbsp. Cranberry Pear Vinegar (Branch & Vine)
- 3 Tbsp. good extra virgin olive oil
- Sea salt to taste
Instructions
- Whisk the vinaigrette ingredients in a small bowl.
- Combine salad ingredients in a salad bowl and toss with ½ of the dressing.
- Taste and add more as needed.
