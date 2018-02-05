Sponsored Feature

Did you step into the new year looking to learn something new, to become better at life? This year, many women are making their safety a priority. So they are getting a firearm and learning to shoot properly, and they are doing it in a place that has clean, filtered, climate-controlled air, On Target Gun Club.

Lee Morris, sales manager at On Target Gun Club in Peachtree City, has been shooting for 20 years. He says there’s been an unfortunate uptick in violent crime in the Coweta-Fayette area in recent years, which has led to more women wanting to arm themselves as protection for their families and homes.

Selecting the proper firearm and then learning how to use it effectively is important. On Target Gun Club not only keeps their clientele stocked with top-line firearms and accessories, they provide NRA-approved training classes and target range memberships.

“We see a lot of first-time women come in,” he says. “We try and take extra time with them to make sure they’re comfortable here and with the firearm that they have.”

The new year is a great time for women to learn firearm use and ownership. On Target offers a variety of membership levels for gun enthusiasts, along with special group classes for women as well as individual training. A ladies basic class is offered once a month, with 10 slots available.

“The basic class starts from the very beginning,” Morris explains. “This is a semiautomatic, this is a revolver, this is where the trigger is, this is what the magazine looks like, this is how you hold it, this is how you load it.

“We also offer private instruction, so if you don’t want to come and take an eight-hour class or you’re not comfortable being around a lot of other people, you can come and do an hour at a time,” Morris says.

Unlike a lot of firearm retailers, On Target Gun Club also offers a large rental selection, so women trying to get a feel for the right type of gun can try out a range of weapons before making their purchase.

Every Thursday is Ladies Day at On Target, with half price range time and the first target free, as well as 10% off ammunition. But on a typical day, one might expect to spend about $50 to get in target practice, Morris says.

As for the guns themselves, On Target Gun Club sells firearms starting anywhere from about $350 on up to $1,000.

“You can find less expensive firearms out there, but our motto has always been that I don’t carry anything in my shop that I wouldn’t trust my own life to,” Morris says. “I don’t sell any firearms that I wouldn’t give to my wife and trust her to carry.”

Big-box stores might seem to have better prices, Morris says, but the quality doesn’t match On Target. And the service is also far better at On Target.

“If you have an issue with a firearm, try to take it back to Walmart,” he says. “They’re not going to deal with it. They’re going to send you back to the manufacturer, where nine out of ten times it’s something that we can correct here.”

While memberships aren’t required to shoot at On Target, Morris says that anybody wanting to visit twice or more a month should consider it. A woman new to the sport should get practice in at least once every other week to become proficient.

“When you’re first learning to shoot, we want to culture good habits, which is why I’ll send one of my range officers out there with you to make sure your grip and sight line are proper,” he says. “The more you do it the more natural it becomes. That’s what we want to create, especially for a self-defense situation.”

Morris recalls one regular female customer who first came to On Target after a bad experience at another gun shop where she didn’t receive proper instruction.

“The typical gun range stereotype is of a commando-type guy who, when a lady comes in, they just give her a revolver because that’s simple,” he says. “That’s not what we do. We love the industry we’re in, and we enjoy helping people.

“She’s now here two or three times a week and shoots better than most of my employees,” Morris says. “She’s a very good shooter!”

On Target Gun Club is located at 102 Guthrie Way in Peachtree City. Hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call 770-462-2267 or visit their website at ontargetgunclub.com

