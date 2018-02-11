On Target Gun Club Helps One Couple Make Their Day Special

Sponsored Feature

When a local bride and groom were looking for a unique way to celebrate their upcoming nuptials, they hit a bull’s-eye at On Target Gun Club in Peachtree City.

Bryson and Samantha Bryan-Terry were looking for something fun to do between their morning rehearsal and evening rehearsal dinner.

“We had this big gap in the middle of our day that we weren’t sure what to do,” Samantha says. “Both of us like to shoot and we thought we’d share that with our wedding party. So we came up with the idea of going shooting for a couple of hours and that’s how we found On Target Gun Club.”

Lydia Morris of On Target Gun Club recalls that the young bride-to-be had originally contacted On Target about doing a party just for the bridesmaids and groomsmen.

“It was supposed to be about 20 to 25 people and they were just going to come in and shoot,” Morris says. “Well Brent Johnson, one of our employees, started telling them about our simulator and that they could get food delivered and all the different kinds of things we could do to make it fun, and so it grew and grew and grew until the day of the party we had 43 people here.”

“They brought parents and grandparents, all the bridesmaids and groomsmen, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews. We were able to entertain people from age 10 through the 80s. They were here for about five hours and everyone had a blast!”

The bride was even treated to the opportunity to shoot one of the automatic weapons at On Target Gun Club, with complimentary ammunition.

“I was not expecting that and was really nervous at first, but I had a blast!” Samantha says. “That was probably the best part of the day.”

Samantha and Bryson were both raised around firearms and were taught how to shoot by their dads. Any apprehension about how the rest of the wedding party would react to a “shotgun wedding party” was quickly dashed by the amazing staff at On Target, who instructed some individuals on how to hold a gun for the first time.

“For something that was so stressful at the time, it was very relaxing for us to come and lose ourselves in the shooting. It was a lot of fun,” Samantha says.

“The gun range was so accommodating. They were so nice! We had 40 people there, and they were going upstairs, downstairs, all over the place and no one got annoyed with us, no one got frustrated with us. The staff was having fun with us! They took care of everything and we just got to have fun shooting.”

Adds Bryson, “One thing that I thought was really cool is they had the shooting simulators upstairs which was good for the younger kids. There was something for them to do without being out on the range at such a young age and needing someone to watch them closely. It was basically like an arcade up there for them.”

Samantha concurs, saying, “They were just wonderful to deal with. The staff is really what makes that place and we’re thinking about getting a family membership just because the staff is so great.”

On Target Gun Club can accommodate parties of all sizes and for any occasions. The upstairs private event room seats 60 people, with shooting lanes downstairs. There are group rates for use of the event room and lanes, with ammunition sold separately.

On Target has a number of specialty targets that are popular with partygoers of all ages.

“We have a target called the Battleship in which two people compete against each other to see who can outshoot each other,” Morris says. “That Battleship target is so popular we have to order a new stack every couple weeks because it goes so fast.”

Another target called Poker One features playing card faces, in which shooters have to choose red or black and various suits like drawing hands in a card game.

“Our other popular target is the zombies,” Morris laughs. “Everybody wants to shoot the zombies!”

On Target Gun Club is located at 102 Guthrie Way in Peachtree City. Hours are Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 770-462-2267 or visit their website at www.ontargetgunclub.com.

