Omega Aesthetics Offers a Safe Way to Get Rid of Unwanted Fat

Inner thighs. Outer thighs. Underarms. Love handles. These are the spots that make women groan. No amount of working out or calorie-counting seem to help, and they just never seem to go away. Enter SculpSure, a safe, non-invasive way to target those frustrating areas and take them right out of our lives. Omega Aesthetics in Peachtree City was the first clinic on the Southside to offer this new technology and remains one of the few in the area. They even match competitor rates, a factor clients absolutely love.

“The older procedures most people see advertised freeze the fat,” says Dr. Betsy Horton, who owns Omega Aesthetics. “And those come with a lot of side effects, like lumps and unevenness – and a lot of discomfort. The freezing method also takes much longer: an hour per treatment as compared to 25 minutes. SculpSure is completely different, much more up-to-date technology, and it works much better.”

The SculpSure system at Omega Aesthetics is a state-of-the art, light-controlled system that uses thermogenic heat to kill and melt fat, in conjunction with jets that continuously cool the skin to avoid burning. Melted fat is processed naturally through the body’s lymphatic system. The system only targets fat cells, making it safe and effective. It’s approved by the FDA and represents one of the newest advances in non-surgical appearance improvement options.

“One of our clients’ favorite aspects is the reduced time commitment,” the clinic’s SculpSure technician, Marley Bonnanzio says. “You can listen to music during the treatment, be out in half the time, and go right back to work or your day. You can come on your lunch hour if you want to!”

Since the Omega Aesthetic’s system eliminates about 25 percent of fat cells during each treatment, most people opt for a course of two to three treatments. Most clients see results in just six weeks, with full results apparent in twelve, Marley says.

Though it can be used on several areas of the body, SculpSure is not an obesity treatment, and is best for patients whose BMI, based on height-to-weight ratio, is under 30. Popular treatment areas include the lower abdomen, thighs, upper arms, the area around the bra band, and love handles.

“It’s terrific for small, target areas that are tough to address any other way,” Marley says. “It really works for stubborn fat.”

Most important, says Dr. Horton, the procedure is completely safe.

“SculpSure is non-invasive, very low-risk, and involves essentially no recovery time, unlike liposuction,” she explains. “There is some discomfort, but it’s much less than with other systems and the results are much more even. Bottom line, it’s safe, effective, and addresses those problem areas we all struggle with. Our clients really are thrilled with their results.”

