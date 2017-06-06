Olivia Murphy inspires with words

Olivia’s words have already gained attention in the literary world. Her poetry has been published in the literary magazine “Ramifications” as well as in the Agnes Scott Literary Festival magazine. She has twice received the Gordon Barber Memorial Poetry Award and has also earned the Academy of American Poets Award. While poetry is her personal favorite, she says writing in all forms is her passion, and she’s already working to share her love of words with others. Currently a senior at Berry College, she tutors other students in the writing center and works as a research and editing assistant for her poetry professor. She’s also the vice president of Sigma Tau Delta, the English Honors Society, where she works to coordinate volunteer creative writing workshops for local high school students.

This fall Olivia will begin earning MFA in creative writing at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, while also working as a graduate teaching assistant. Afterward, she plans to earn a Ph.D. and eventually work as a professor or teach creative writing in the community. And, of course, she hope to publish her first book of poems in the next five years!

Her advice to other young women: Create your own happiness. Have an adventure every day. Find your strengths and love them!

