Meatballs are the perfect small-bite food. This one is an old-school classic with a little updating. These are perfect served in a crockpot and will last for hours on warm or low. These Old School Appetizer Meatballs is classic sweet and spicy.
Old School Appetizer Meatballs
Author: Nancy Jaworski
Recipe type: Appetizer
Ingredients
- 1 15 oz. container Grape Jelly
- 1 15-16 oz. bottle of your favorite red BBQ sauce
- 1 Tbsp. dry mustard
- 2 lbs. appetizer-sized frozen meatballs (5/8 inch)
Instructions
- Combine jelly, bbq sauce and dry mustard in the crockpot.
- Add frozen meatballs and stir until all is combined.
- Don’t worry about the jelly lumps, they will melt as they cook.
- Cook on low for five to seven hours or high for three to four hours, stirring every hour.
- These are perfect served in a crockpot and will last for hours on warm or low.
- This version is classic sweet and spicy
