Old School Appetizer Meatballs

Meatballs are the perfect small-bite food. This one is an old-school classic with a little updating. These are perfect served in a crockpot and will last for hours on warm or low. These Old School Appetizer Meatballs is classic sweet and spicy.

Ingredients
  • 1 15 oz. container Grape Jelly
  • 1 15-16 oz. bottle of your favorite red BBQ sauce
  • 1 Tbsp. dry mustard
  • 2 lbs. appetizer-sized frozen meatballs (5/8 inch)
Instructions
  1. Combine jelly, bbq sauce and dry mustard in the crockpot.
  2. Add frozen meatballs and stir until all is combined.
  3. Don’t worry about the jelly lumps, they will melt as they cook.
  4. Cook on low for five to seven hours or high for three to four hours, stirring every hour.
  5. These are perfect served in a crockpot and will last for hours on warm or low.
  6. This version is classic sweet and spicy

 

