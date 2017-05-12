Keep on cookin’

Macaroni and Cheese Bites Who doesn’t love macaroni and cheese! We have created one-bite macaroni and cheese tarts. No need for a fork, they will hold together. You can also bake them ahead, freeze them for up to three weeks, thaw and warm through just prior to serving. We adapted this recipe from Chef in Training. You won’t be able to get enough of these Macaroni and Cheese Bites!

Old School Appetizer Meatballs Meatballs are the perfect small-bite food. This one is an old-school classic with a little updating. These are perfect served in a crockpot and will last for hours on warm or low. These Old School Appetizer Meatballs is classic sweet and spicy.