Where is she now – Vicki Turner

Local Fayette County artist Vicki Turner was our April 2007 Fayette Woman cover girl.

Each year the First Lady of Georgia chooses a theme for the Christmas décor at the Governor’s Mansion. For the 2017 Christmas season, First Lady Sandra Deal, asked each county to send an ornament highlighting its county’s historical courthouse. The goal is for each one of Georgia’s 159 counties to have an ornament hanging in the Governor’s Mansion during the Christmas tours. Some counties will have paintings and replicas of their courthouses exhibited in the Governor’s Mansion. Local Artist, Vicki Turner, is honored to have her painting of the Fayette County Courthouse on display at the Governor’s Mansion this Christmas season. Vicki also provided a copy of the Fayette County Chamber’s history book with her courthouse painting on the front cover for Mrs. Deal.

