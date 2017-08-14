Nicole Jones bakes memories into Smallcakes

Sponsored Feature

It’s not often a person finds a day job that brings back great childhood memories. Nicole Jones, owner of Smallcakes Peachtree City, is one exception. Nicole grew up in Louisiana, which is known for delicious food, and says she comes from a long line of wonderful cooks. She has fond memories of cooking and baking with her mother, creating treats like poundcakes made from scratch and banana pudding with homemade custard.

“It was during this time of bonding with my mother over delicious desserts that I developed a love for baking,” Nicole says. “So Smallcakes is a perfect business for me and my team feels the same. Our desserts are made by people who absolutely love what they do.”

Nicole also has a real passion for quality and freshness.

“Our cupcakes are made from scratch on a daily basis,” she explains. “We never serve a day-old cupcake. The cupcakes we don’t sell are donated to charity or various organizations. Our ice cream is made in our shop several times per week as well. It’s very creamy, rich, and infused with our cupcake flavors. My favorite cupcake flavors are wedding cake and carrot cake, and my favorite ice creams are strawberry, salted caramel, and butter pecan.”

Smallcakes Peachtree City also bakes custom cakes in any of their cupcake flavors, and they have a party room used to host cupcake decorating parties, which are a huge hit.

“My favorite thing is interacting with our customers and seeing people enjoy our products,” says Nicole. “We offer free samples of our ice cream and, when I give a customer a sample and watch the looks of pure enjoyment on their faces, there’s simply nothing better.”

