New Year, New Home at Heartis Fayetteville

The highly anticipated completion of Heartis Fayetteville, a state of the art independent living, assisted living and memory care senior community, is just around the corner, with the doors opening to residents in the Spring of 2018. The campus, located along Georgia Highway 54 West near the intersection of Ginger Cake Road, will consist of three buildings totaling 157,029 square feet, housing 80 independent living units, 56 assisted living apartments and 32 memory care units. Each building has its own amenities, including a large dining room, a media center, a wellness area and a living room to socialize with neighbors.

Keith Spencer, Regional VP of Frontier Management, which oversees the Heartis Fayetteville operation, is elated with the reception Heartis has received from the community.

“The response we have received has been overwhelming,” he explains. “It has been absolutely phenomenal and people have welcomed us with open arms.”

Heartis offers a continuum of care, starting with Independent living, which is for individuals 55 and over. Independent living has four different floor plans from which to choose, from a 602 square foot studio apartment up to a two-bedroom, two-bath unit which is approximately 932 square feet. Some apartments have a patio and there are others with balconies, plus you can enjoy various views of either the courtyard or a wooded area, based on your location. There is also a swimming pool and private dining room for parties and events.

The assisted living community is for individuals age 62 and over who need assistance with their activities of daily living such as bathing, dressing or medication management. As this community is not a skilled nursing facility but a licensed assisted living community, you have your own apartment which is your home. So if you, or your loved one is part of a couple and one of those people needs assisted living and one doesn’t, you can live in the assisted living community together. The physical layout of the assisted living area is identical to the independent living area, with your choice of a studio apartment up to a two-bedroom, two-bath living area. All apartments feature granite countertops, dark cherry finished cabinets, tiled walk-in showers and a color scheme that is rich and vibrant.

Memory care is a secured residential community for those individuals 62 and over who have cognitive impairment such as dementia or Alzheimer’s and gives you the option of choosing from either a private or a shared apartment. And although the memory care units have specific physical features that make them valuable, it’s the attention to the special programming and underlying lifelong learning philosophy on which they are built, based on the work of Boston’s Dr. Cameron Camp and his incorporation of Montessori principles, that make the Heartis facility truly unique.

Heartis residents have the freedom to live each day exactly as they choose: meeting friends for breakfast, enjoying an early fitness class, relaxing in the Signature Salon & Spa, catching up with friends on Facebook in the Reading Room and Technology Center, taking a leisurely stroll on the walking paths or enjoying a movie in the Pinewood Theatre. Each day offers something new!

As Spencer emphasizes, there is no risk, “All it takes to reserve an apartment at Heartis Fayetteville is a $500 deposit that is fully refundable should your loved one or yourself not move into the community. When you come into our office you’ll have an opportunity to meet with me, sit down one on one and learn about Heartis Fayetteville and what we have to offer.”

The Heartis sales office is located at 110 Howard Lane, Suite B in the office park area at the corner of Gingercake and Burch and Hwy 54. Or you can call 770-461-2555 or email info@heartisfayetteville.com for more information.

