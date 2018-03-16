Sponsored Feature

Just in for Spring, Tyrone’s New Look Cabinets has a sparkling new showroom, and if a new kitchen, bath, or laundry room is on your list – or if you’ve been longing for a built-in desk or new mudroom – you’ll want to hear about what they’re doing these days. Their specialty is helping clients get the useable, gorgeous rooms they want – without breaking the bank.

“Sometimes, when people start thinking about kitchen and bath redos, they get a little panicked,” says Marva Cooper, who owns New Look with her husband, Jim. “There’s this perception that it’s going to be much more expensive – and much more complicated – than it actually needs to be. It’s not surprising. Most people will only take on this kind of project a few times in their lives, so it can seem overwhelming. This is what we love to do and we are passionate about helping you achieve your vision for your home.”

New Look Cabinets, which celebrated its third anniversary last fall, now offers three cabinet options: replacing cabinets with new, refacing, and repainting. And while most of their clients are looking for kitchens and baths, Jim and Marva’s experienced teams can design and install cabinets pretty much anywhere the client needs them – including commercial locations. Plus, every installation includes a charitable donation made to Healing 4 Heroes.

“New cabinets are more affordable these days than people realize,” Marva points out. “And we have great arrangements with the three companies we carry, U.S. Cabinet Depot, JSI Cabinets, and Wellborn Cabinet, Inc. We worked with a woman last summer who was absolutely sure she could only afford refacing, but we were able to give her all new and still stay within her budget. That’s not unusual at all.”

In addition to the actual cabinets and installation, New Look Cabinets provides complete design assistance – and a free in-home consultation.

“When you’re dealing with rooms like kitchens, baths, mudrooms, home offices, etc., functionality can be as important as appearance,” says Marva. “You want your kitchen to look great, sure, but you want to be able to work efficiently in it too. We can help make your rooms more functional and incorporate your sense of style and taste.”

Dread the thought of dealing with multiple vendors just to get a new kitchen? New Look Cabinets has you covered there, too. They will coordinate with plumbers, electricians, countertop and backsplash companies – everything you need to get your new area up and running.

“We like to say we work with clients as little or as much as they want,” Marva explains. “Some people prefer to be really involved in the process. Others want to make their selections and then have us just get it done. We’re happy to do either.”

Apparently, that mindset works. New Look Cabinets has just expanded to a brand new showroom near Partners II Pizza in the Tyrone Publix shopping center. Unlike the old showroom, which was open by appointment only, the new location is open from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 to 1 on Saturdays.

“We’re so excited about the new showroom,” Marva says. “There’s so much more for clients to see and look at, and it’s a great place for them to come get ideas and make selections. We’d love for folks to come check us out. Call us to set up an appointment, then bring your measurements, your Pinterest boards, whatever inspires you. We’ll help you find a way to get a new kitchen or bath you’ll truly love. It’s what we do. And we love doing it!”

www.newlookcabinetrefacing.com • 770-558-9961 • Visit Our Showroom in the Publix Shopping Center, Tyrone

