Here is a truly decadent, chocolate recipe. Use good chocolate and you are getting wonderful antioxidants and protection from disease causing free radicals.

This delicious molten chocolate cake will have you begging for seconds! It’s amazing because you can make 2 individual cakes or 20 just by simply scaling the recipe. A sinful treat with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.



Print Molten Chocolate Cake This is the simplest molten lava cake I have found. It’s amazing because you can make 2 individual cakes or 20 just by simply scaling the recipe. A sinful treat with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. Author: Nancy Jaworski Recipe type: Dessert Ingredients ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, plus more for buttering molds

4 oz. good chocolate (68-78% cacao), chopped into small pieces

4 large eggs (2 eggs plus 2 egg yolks)

¼ cup sugar

2 tsp. flour, plus more for dusting the molds

1 pinch sea salt Instructions Put the butter in a microwave safe bowl and melt in microwave. Remove and add chocolate and stir until chocolate has melted. Crack two eggs into a bowl. Separate the other 2 eggs and discard whites, adding yolks to the bowl. Add the sugar and whisk until light and thick, about 1 minute. Add egg mixture and 2 teaspoons flour and pinch of salt to the melted chocolate mixture. Stir to combine completely. Carefully and thoroughly butter and lightly flour 4 (4-oz.) molds, ramekins or glass custard bowls. Don’t miss any spots. Tap out all excess flour. Divide the batter among the molds. (At this point you can refrigerate them for up to 3 hours; just bring back to room temperature before baking.) Preheat oven to 450º. Put the molds on a rimmed baking sheet and bake until the cakes have puffed slightly, the tops are barely set and cakes still jiggle when shaken, 7-9 minutes (better underbaked than overbaked). Let sit 1 minute. Put plate on top of ramekin and carefully invert cake. Let it sit for about 10 seconds, then lift up the ramekin. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar. Serve immediately with ice cream, sorbet or whipped cream. 3.4.3177

Comments

comments