These itty-bitty cheesecakes are magic! You can make a big batch and freeze them to use as you need them. This recipe makes 48 magic mini cheesecakes. You can split the recipe in half.



Print Mini Lemon Cheesecake Bites This itty-bitty cheesecake are magic! You can make a big batch and freeze them to use as you need them. You can split the recipe in half. Author: Nancy Jaworski Cuisine: American Recipe type: Dessert Serves: 48 mini Ingredients 1 cup graham cracker crumbs

1 Tbsp. sugar

3 Tbsp. melted butter

16 oz. block style cream cheese – 2 8-oz. packages, softened to room temperature

¾ cup sugar

1 pinch salt

1 tsp. vanilla

zest of 1 lemon

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice Instructions Preheat oven to 325. Place paper mini muffin cups in pans. You will need 48. Stir together graham cracker crumbs, butter and sugar. Divide amongst the paper liners. About a teaspoon for each. Press the crumbs to the bottom of the liners with your thumbs or a spoon. In an electric mixer, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Blend in sugar until smooth. Mix in salt, vanilla, zest and lemon juice until well combined. Beat in eggs, one at a time until completely combined. Place this mixture in a gallon zip bag. Force the mixture into a corner of the bag and zip the bag, pressing out all of the air. Clip a half-inch corner out of the bag. Now you can easily pipe the filling into the cups. Fill about ⅔ to ¾ of the way up. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until they are just a little jiggly in the middle but pretty firm. Too much baking will result in cracks. Cool for 10 minutes. Remove from the pans and place on a sheet pan. Place in the refrigerator for 2 hours. You can add a berry on top or freeze them for up to 2 months. 3.4.3177

Comments

comments