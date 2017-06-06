Meghan Plunkett is all about service — to her country and to her patients. Meghan, who is in the top four percent of her class, graduates from the Air Force Academy with a BS in biology this year. While at the Academy, she served as squadron leader, in charge of 107 people fall semester, and as wing executive officer in the spring, in which she lead the organization of the entire 4,000-person Cadet Wing. She also researched ant behavior and secretions, and their interactions with antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and she recently took first place at the Tri-beta Biological Science Honor Society, Western Region Division 1 Convention for that research. Already an emergency medical technician, Meghan has spent her summers working as an EMT for Basic Cadet Training, both as a worker and the EMT commander. In the latter role, she organized medical care for more than 1,300 people.

Next year, Meghan will begin medical school at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, MD. Afterward, she hopes to serve in the Air Force as a flight surgeon and dermatologist. Eventually, she plans to retire from the military and return home to Georgia to practice medicine.

Her advice to other young women: Find a mentor and ask questions. Then, set a goal and ignore everyone and everything that says you cannot achieve it, because you can!

