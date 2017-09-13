Martha Teal puts positivity into action

Martha Teal has been busy since the word go. Born in Atlanta and raised in Union City, Martha passed the Georgia bar in 1978. Today, most people know her as the helpful face at Fayette Senior Services’ front desk, where she has racked up more than 1,000 volunteer hours, and also serves on the board.

“It’s so important to me to stay active in retirement,” she says. “I love that I have tasks to keep my skills and brain engaged, but that part of my job is just to lend an ear when a member needs someone to talk to.”

Martha, now 71, worked at Georgia’s Department of Family and Children’s Services (now the Department of Human Resources) for nearly 40 years. She says she’s always enjoyed helping people, so her work at FSS is a natural fit.

“We have a great program here,” she says, “and it’s a terrific place for people who’ve just moved, or who have lost spouses, to connect with others. It’s a perfect place to just hang out and socialize. I love my job because it helps me maintain a social connection and gives me a productive way to use my time. It’s so important to have a plan for retirement. Not just a financial plan, but a plan for how you’re going to interact, what you’re going to do all day. Volunteering is a great choice.”

In addition to her work at FSS, Martha is active in Meals on Wheels of Georgia and Meals on Wheels of America. She’s also an award-winning line dancer; her line dance team at FSS has won the state prize multiple times! Another of her passions is travel. She’s been on multiple cruises, one of them with a line-dancing group, and just returned from England. An Alaskan cruise was one of her favorites. Visits to Hawaii and Italy on her bucket list. She’s also an avid reader and a proponent of taking life as it comes.

“I’ll tell you what I’ve learned,” she says. “First, don’t sweat the small stuff. Don’t make yourself crazy trying to control things you can’t change. When life gets tough, just take it one day at a time. And always have at least two good friends that you can tell anything to. Family and friends are so important in life.”

Favorite memories: I have great memories of my childhood – going on vacation to the mountains, Sunday afternoon dinners at my grandmother’s house.

Wise Words: Enjoy your life. Do things that give you pleasure and surround yourself with positive people and thoughts.

