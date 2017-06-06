Madeline Conner is hooked on SAP

“Bass fishing is definitely my passion,” Madeline Conner says. In fact, she’s on the Georgia Southern Bass Fishing Team and has competed in tournaments across the southeast.

Angling aside, Madeline is a double major (logistics and marketing) at Georgia Southern, where she has been elected president of Golden Key International Honour Society, and is a member of the College of Business Honors Program. Her minor is information systems with a focus on SAP. So far, she’s made the Dean’s List once and the President’s list four times. She’s a member of the Society for Collegiate Leadership and Achievement and the National Society of Leadership and Success. This summer she’ll be interning with Textron Specialized Vehicles in the company’s integrated supply chain department. After graduation, she plans to work for a leading SAP consulting firm to gain field experience while earning her master’s degree in information systems. Her career goal is to start her own SAP consulting firm.

Madeline regularly volunteers with the Bulloch County Humane Society, including taking photos of animals and events for the website, fliers, and more. She’s also a member of Alpha Omicron Pi and loves working on the philanthropy committee to raise money for juvenile arthritis.

Her advice to other young women: Look everyone in the eye, work hard and passionately, don’t be intimidated by the unknown, and build a life you’re proud to live.

