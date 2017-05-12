Who doesn’t love macaroni and cheese! We have created one-bite macaroni and cheese tarts. No need for a fork, they will hold together. You can also bake them ahead, freeze them for up to three weeks, thaw and warm through just prior to serving. We adapted this recipe from Chef in Training. You won’t be able to get enough of these Macaroni and Cheese Bites!
Macaroni and Cheese Bites
Author: Nancy Jaworski
Recipe type: Appetizer
Ingredients
- 1 pound elbow macaroni
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 2 Tbsp. flour
- 1½ cups milk
- 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 2 ounces cream cheese
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 2 eggs, beaten
- ½ cup grated parmesan cheese
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400º F.
- Spray mini muffin tins with cooking spray.
- Cook pasta according to packaged directions and set aside.
- In a medium size pan, combine butter and flour over medium heat.
- Whisk until butter is melted and mixture is smooth.
- Slowly add milk and bring to a simmer.
- Add cheddar cheese, cream cheese, salt and pepper.
- Stir until smooth and creamy. Remove from heat.
- In a large mixing bowl, carefully stir pasta, cheese sauce, and eggs until evenly mixed and pasta is evenly coated.
- Spoon macaroni and cheese into mini muffin tins and top each with a small pinch parmesan cheese.
- Bake at 400 degrees F for 17 minutes or until golden brown and darker brown around the edges. The longer you bake them the easier they will be to get out of the pan.
- Allow to cool 10 minutes before gently removing the bites.
- Loosen the sides with a plastic knife and they should just pop out.
3.4.3177
Speak Your Mind
You must be logged in to post a comment.