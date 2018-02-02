Sponsored Feature

Year after new year, millions of Americans resolve to lose weight — often with disappointing results. But if creating a new you in the new year is one of your goals for 2018, Ageless Wellness Center in Peachtree City has a winning program that’s almost guaranteed to prove beneficial — Ideal Protein.

Developed by a medical doctor, the Ideal Protein Protocol works by removing most of the carbs from a diet. It calls for eating three Ideal Protein pre-packaged food items along with four cups of low carb veggies and eight ounces of protein every day. More than 80 different partial meal replacement options are available with Ideal Protein. The result puts the body into a state of ketosis, allowing it to burn stored fat for energy

Because Ideal Protein doesn’t require any medications, it’s a good alternative to medicine-based programs, says Linda Faulkner, Certified Nurse Practitioner at Ageless Wellness.

And Faulkner should know: In just four and a half months, she lost 42 pounds via Ideal Protein.

Faulkner says she’s struggled with weight her whole life. In October, she planned a return visit to a dude ranch where two years prior she needed help just getting up on a horse.

“It was very embarrassing and I felt ashamed,” Faulkner recalls. “My goal was to get on that horse by myself.”

After losing the weight on Ideal Protein, Faulkner not only got on and off that horse with no assistance, but gained an enormous amount of self-esteem.

“For me it was all about finding pride in myself and independence from my physical self, and it’s honestly changed my life.” she says. “I’m at a size I haven’t been at since college. It’s released me from personal shackles, so to speak, and allowed me to do things in my life that I haven’t been able to do because of my weight.”

The extra benefit is what Ideal Protein has done to her overall health, Faulkner says — from lowering her cholesterol, to allowing her to do more things physically than she’s been able to do in 15 years.

“From a mental health standpoint, I look at myself and feel better about who I am,” Faulkner says. “My physical body now matches my soul. I’ve always felt really happy and good and beautiful on the inside, but not necessarily on the outside. Now they are converging together.”

With Ideal Protein, it’s protein rich so every meal is 15 grams of protein or more so you’re not losing the lean mass, or muscle, that you normally lose on a low caloric diet. And because of that, cravings are greatly reduced.

“I’ve truly done every diet that you can name, but the carb cravings would kick in about three or four weeks into it, and that was the end of that,” Faulkner says. “Ideal Protein is very scientifically based and nutritionally balanced. What I hear from people in our clinic is, they can’t believe how easy it is. And it doesn’t limit your life. You can still go to Longhorn and have a steak and salad.”

For those interested in Ideal Protein, the initial visit to Ageless Wellness is about two hours. Among the things that are looked at is whether other medications such as those for diabetes or high blood pressure need to be tweaked. That’s followed by a full physical, medical interview and labs.

After they’re in the program, Ideal Protein clients will come in weekly for about 15 minutes to meet with a coach.

“What’s great about Ageless Wellness is that everyone who works here except two people have been on this diet or completed it, so they all know what everybody is going through,” Faulkner says. “If you’re ready, this is the diet to get you to what your goal is. It’s the easiest and most simplified, scientifically balanced diet that I’ve ever seen in all my years of being a nurse practitioner.”

