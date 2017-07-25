Local author spotlight: April Henderson

About the Book:

In A Letter to You, author and youth advocate April Henderson addresses young women in the form of 50 inspirational letters, mentoring them as they transition from adolescence to adulthood. Acting as a surrogate big sister, her guidance empowers them to overcome life’s obstacles and make smart choices.

With a Masters of Education and an extensive professional experience in the needs of at-risk youth and their families, Ms. Henderson is a highly qualified advisor. She has devoted her life to helping child exploitation victims, runaways, and homeless youth, and developed a non-profit program for girls and young women.

Undoubtedly, teenage years are unsteady and challenging. Poor self-esteem, body image issues, social media bullying, sexual exploitation, and teen pregnancy are only a few of the challenges teen girls face. Fortunately, through the encouraging letters from a supportive, nonjudgmental sister, they can acquire the skills and knowledge it takes to be a victor.

Teens will likely respond to this book in a favorable way because it isn’t delivered in a judgmental or preachy tone. The letters come from a compassionate peer who talks their talk and walks their walk. The author isn’t too old to understand or too far removed from their world. She understands them, has a positive, contagious attitude, and genuinely wants them to succeed.

This book isn’t a parental guidebook in steering teens. It is directed to the young reader herself, putting her in the driver’s seat with a sister beside her to help navigate the way.

April Henderson’s inspiration to write this book came partly after losing her brother. She was sixteen, depressed, and suicidal. It was a devastating time for her and she suffered with identity crisis. Once she began working with girls who were victims of sex trafficking, she discovered that even though their struggles stemmed from a dissimilar event, she experienced many of the same issues. She saw her teenage self in these girls, and gained a deep desire to support, encourage, and guide other young women with the written words of her heart.

