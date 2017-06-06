Lindsey Bush seeks travel and pursues doctorate

Travel is one of Lindsey’s great passions. Being outdoors in another. In fact, she just returned from a three-month study abroad trip to New Zealand, Australia, and Fiji, where she had the opportunity to hang-glide, bungee jump the world’s first bungee, and scuba dive. Eventually, she says, she wants to go “practically everywhere.”

Lindsey, who is just finishing her third year at Georgia Tech, has made the dean’s list every year. A biology major with a minor in physiology, she has already worked as a medical assistant and a pharmacy technician. She has conducted undergraduate research in ecology, and is a member of the Georgia Prevention Project, which informs students about the dangers of abusing prescription drugs. She’ll be attending medical school post-graduation.

Also a singer, songwriter, and guitar player, Lindsey loves concerts and music festivals. She also has a special place in her heart for the special needs community, including her younger brother, Chris, who has Down Syndrome. Over the years, she’s volunteered at several events and says she loves “just hanging out and talking” with the folks who attend. Her goal is to positively impact every person she meets, “no matter what I do or where I go.”

Her advice to other young women: Always try your best, work hard, and most importantly, do what makes you happy.

Comments

comments