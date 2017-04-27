Lessons I learned from a spoon

I should really contain my cynicism when watching movies. For example: a convict trying to escape a concrete cell block with a spoon. Really?? Maybe I am someone who is incapable of suspending reality. Or, maybe I’ve dropped a concrete block on my foot one too many times. I don’t know. Since concrete is such an immovable substance, could a spoon really weaken its hardness enough to dig an entire tunnel? That requires some kind of tenacity, I’m just sayin’.

It was her turn to audition. Equally cute and smart, she had these dazzling eyes that eclipsed her bright metal braces, plus a voice that could knock you off your feet. All of us sitting there at the audition tried not to make it too obvious that our jaws were on the floor. There was no doubt: this kid had it. We all did the “smile and nod” thing and placed her audition form right smack on the top of the pile of auditions.

The late hours of the evening welcomed the process of casting Annie. We had three significant female roles and four top contenders. While our “it” girl had the killer Annie voice, she was too tall for Annie compared to two of the other talented girls that we were considering for Grace Farrell and Miss Hannigan. Her voice was too strong for Grace, and too “Annie” for Miss Hannigan. We had another singer with this powerful yet youthful “Annie” voice who happened to have what we needed, which was a more petite stature. Though our powerhouse star came in and blew us away, there was no role with a perfect fit her talent. We ended up casting her as the New York City wannabe who sings the ninety-second full belt solo in “N.Y.C.”

Middle school girl adolescence comes with its share of drama and we greatly feared that hearts would be broken. To our surprise, our little Idina Menzel had this refreshingly positive attitude that far surpassed her chronological years. I desperately searched her sparkling eyes for a sign of a broken heart.

Much to my surprise, she simply beamed and said, “Mrs. Lamb, I get a solo! What’s better than that? I’ve already been working on it.” You just blew me away again, kid.

The rehearsals were underway as our show was in eight weeks. She would often ask if she could stay and watch the rehearsals, knowing she wouldn’t sing or say one word. She just wanted to be there. But make no mistake: this young lady was not there as a spectator. She was taking copious mental notes to improve her craft. She sat in the corner with spoon in hand and she was going after concrete.

The sold out show came and went and she absolutely floored over a thousand people in her red dress and earth-shattering voice. For her ninety seconds, she owned that stage like no one else mattered. She took her miniscule slice of opportunity and delivered a significant victory, far more than she probably even realizes. When she took her curtain call, the audience roared with enthusiasm during her bow. For the next several years that we did musicals, she went on to secure far juicier and harder roles to play and every single one of her performances are indelibly preserved in this director’s soul.

I have told this story countless times to illustrate that you can’t get to success without perseverance. She could have easily walked away because she felt she deserved better than that. She could have delivered a whiny adolescent sermon on how we were mean and unfair. Her parent could have written angry fruitless emails. But none of that happened. Instead of murmuring about how she would have done better than her friends, she invested her hours on making herself better for the next time. She figured out that it’s not whether or not a spoon can actually dig concrete; it’s whether you believe that it can.

You can have all the talent and ambition in the world, but if resentment and bitterness at one temporary outcome puts you permanently on the sideline, then you will never achieve…anything. It’s your choice whether you see your concrete as a stumbling block or a starter block. After all, it isn’t totally impossible that one could carve a tunnel through concrete with a spoon. Time-consuming, frustrating, and even ridiculous, but not impossible.

The ultimate question is: Whatchya doin’ with your spoon?

Comments

comments