This Lemonade Freezer Pie is perfect refreshing end to a summer BBQ dinner. Light, tangy and frozen. It is important to start with room temperature cream cheese or the filling will not be smooth.
Lemonade Freezer Pie with Pecan Graham Crust
Author: Nancy Jaworski
Recipe type: Dessert
Ingredients
- Crust:
- 6 whole rectangle graham cracker sheets, broken up
- ¾ cup pecan halves or pieces
- 6 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- ¼ cup brown sugar, packed
- 1 pinch salt
- Filling:
- 1 8-oz. package of cream cheese, room temperature (very important)
- 1 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk
- ¾ cup lemonade concentrate, thawed (see additional recipe or use store-bought)
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- Zest from one lemon
- 1 8-oz. carton frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 1 additional lemon (garnish)
Instructions
- Crust: Place graham crackers and pecans to food processor and pulse until very coarsely ground. Add sugar, butter, salt and process until it is combined.
- Press mixture firmly and evenly into a 9-10 inch pie plate.
- Chill crust in freezer for 1 hour.
- Filling:
- Beat room temperature cream cheese with milk until completely smooth.
- Beat in lemonade, lemon juice and zest.
- Fold in whipped topping.
- Pile into prepared pan.
- It will be a full and high pie.
- Garnish with lemon slices.
- Freeze for at least 2 hours.
- Serve frozen or slightly thawed.
