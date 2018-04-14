Layered Magic Cookie Bars are an oldie but a goodie! We knew them as Eagle Brand Magic Bars. They are rich and delicious as you remember. Get creative with these treats! Add butterscotch or toffee chips to the bars. Be sure to make the serving size small. A little goes a long way with these rich delights.

When faced with simple, casual dessert options I always go to bar cookies. Bar cookies easily spread into baking dishes, cook evenly and can be cut into any size treat you desire.

I always use parchment paper in my pans of bar cookies, which makes them easy to lift and place them on cooling racks. If you don’t have parchment paper, use greased foil.



1½ cups graham cracker crumbs

1 stick salted butter, melted

½ cup chopped pecans

1 cup butterscotch chips

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1 cup shredded coconut

1 14-oz. can sweetened condensed milk Instructions Preheat oven to 350. Combine the graham cracker crumbs and melted butter in a bowl. Press into the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Sprinkle pecans, chips and coconut on top. Pour sweetened condensed milk over the mixture and bake for 30 minutes. Cool completely and cut into bars.

