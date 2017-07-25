Kimberly Gaddis helps you find a home with Gaddis & Lanier

Sponsored Content

Kimberly Gaddis has always been passionate about helping others, something private practice allows her to do on many levels. ?Not only does she help homeowner’s associations sort out complicated matters, she volunteers to help those still looking for a home.

Kimberly started her career at a small Carrollton firm shortly after completing an undergraduate program and law school at UGA in 1996. A year later, she transferred to the Ellijay firm where she met her current law partner, Ashley Lanier, then moved to a specialty practice in Atlanta. She loves association law because of its unique opportunity to work closely with clients over time.

“Every client has similar concerns, yet every client is different,” she explains. “We need to know about real estate law, corporate law – everything from liens to water rights to liability to litigation – because our clients depend on us to be the experts and provide good counsel. Most association boards are made up of homeowners elected to office. They want to do their best for their communities, but they’re rarely familiar with the issues they face. A big part of our job is to train boards as they change over time, and keep them up-to-date on relevant changes in the law.”

Gaddis and Lanier has also made a commitment to giving back.

“As a firm, we donate money and time to help others each year,” Kimberly says. “We helped build a Habitat for Humanity home last year, we’re participating in a volunteer event for MUST Ministries for the homeless this year, and attorneys in our firm do a certain amount of pro bono work each year. We also work to support and encourage women interested in the law. We’re very grateful for our lives and our practice.”

