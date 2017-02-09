Join us for Fayette Woman LIVE March 11

The first ever Fayette Woman LIVE will be held March 11 at the Studio Cafe at Pinewood Atlanta Studios Production Centre. This powerful event will be part women’s expo, part TV talk show, and part festival as women from across the community connect in person from 9 am to 3 pm. Interviews with former cover girls and supporters will be taking place as well as mini performances, give-aways, demonstrations and many more fun activities throughout the day.

The American Business Women’s Association will be there, too, with a silent auction raising funds for scholarships.

“This event has been a long, long time coming,” Joyce Beverly, publisher of Fayette Woman, said this week. “We’re coming off the page and onto the stage, celebrating 16 years and more than 180 stories. Honestly, it’s about time.”

Headlining Fayette Woman LIVE is a performance by former Celtic Woman Lisa Kelly, who told the story of her journey to Peachtree City on the cover of Fayette Woman in June, 2013. Kelly will be performing a special composition by August 2014 cover girl Dana Lamb, who is presently in the running for national Music Educator of the Year.

Other highlights include an interview with Open Rivers Pictures founder Tammy Williams, who shared her story in the February 2015 cover story of Fayette Woman and who will be talking about her forthcoming film, “Ernie & Cerbie.”

A series of panels, interviews and speakers will be ongoing thoughout the day, including “How We Lost the Weight,” a panel moderated by Jill Prouty, Peachtree City librarian who lost more than 100 pounds in a life-changing quest chronicled in the September 2015 edition of Fayette Woman.

Karyn Staples, physical therapist, pilates instructor and owner of ProHealth Physical Therapy and Pilates Studio, will help attendees gauge their current fitness level in a presentation, “How Fit Am I?” Karyn’s shared her story with Fayette Woman readers in the October, 2011, cover story.

Former Coca Cola executive Dr. Adrienne Johnson, whose journey inspired Fayette Woman readers in September 2013, will moderate a panel, “Secrets of Success.”

Dr. Paula Brathwaite, medical director of Piedmont Fayette’s Emergency Department, will discuss the hospital’s $51 million expansion and new services in an interview titled “In Case of Emergency.” Paula’s story was featured on the cover of Fayette Woman in October 2015.

Many other topics and projects will also be addressed by cover girls and local experts.

The inaugural Fayette Woman LIVE is presented by Cronic Automotive, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, and Ageless Wellness, with ProHealth Physical Therapy and Pilates Studio and McMullin Stone & Associates.

Community and Show Sponsors include Open Rivers Pictures, Panasonic Automotive, Coweta-Fayette EMC, Azalea Estates, Kristi Rapson / Keller Williams, Goldberg & Associates, Counterpane School, The Sellers Law Firm, Kim Steele / Rodan & Fields, Lifetime Wellness Center, The Sellers Law Firm, Competitive Edge, and Carol’s Green Thumb.

The intimate event, held at the newly renovated Studio Cafe at Pinewood Atlanta Studios Production Centre, 461 Sandy Creek Rd., Fayetteville, is expected to be a sell-out. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

