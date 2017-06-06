Jaila Lewis operates on overdrive

Most new college students just hope they can find the way to freshmen English. Not Jaila Lewis. This fall, she’ll start at her dream school, Clemson University, with a whopping 60-plus college credits already on her transcript, credits she earned through dual enrollment programs at Southern Crescent Technical College and Georgia Military College. Not only is she in the top ten percent of her class at Sandy Creek High, she’s also made the dean’s list at GMC Fayetteville and the president’s list at the main campus.

Jaila is also a work-based learning intern with Ortho Atlanta, and has watched 19 surgeries and put in more than 200 clinical hours shadowing surgeons and PAs this year alone. She is the student athletic trainer for her school, which she adores, and is one of the top 70 student athletic trainers in the state. She is a SCHS Patriot Ambassador, and a very active member of AVPRIDE, where she serves as a tutor and mentor. She somehow found time to play softball all four years of high school, too.

After college, Jaila plans to attend medical school and eventually become an orthopedic surgeon focused on sports medicine and specializing in shoulder, leg, and hand injuries.

Her advice to other young women: Follow your dreams. As cliche as I sounds, seriously do it. Don’t seek the approval of others regarding your future. You are living for yourself.

