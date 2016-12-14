Is your holiday outfit age appropriate?

Searching for the perfect outfit to wear out on the holiday party circuit? Here’s a tip: when in doubt, turn up the glamour! The short list of this season’s most popular holiday fashions include gold tones, glitzy sequence, luxurious velvet, and feminine lace. From office parties to family gatherings, this month we’ve brought you a summary of chic party wear ideas that will guarantee you are on-trend, no matter what your age. Keep reading for a guide on what eye-catching ensemble to wear to your next winter soiree.

In your 20’s: The philosophy to follow if you’re a twenty-something gal is: If you’ve got it, flaunt it! This season’s skin-baring trends range from bare-shoulder tops to oh-so-cute winter shorts. Play with shapes and styles by pairing black sequence shorts with a white top, an extra long black blazer, and over-the-knee black boots. Another outfit idea is to wear a glitzy, gold mini-skirt with a white v-neck blouse and black opaque tights. Top off the outfit with a dainty gold necklace, black pointy-toed heels, and a gold oversized envelope clutch.

In your 30’s: Remember Carrie Bradshaw’s pink tulle skirt in the opening scene of Sex in the City? This season, tulle is back in! Take this opportunity to put your own spin on SJP’s iconic look. Tulle skirts are incredibly easy to style, and can be paired with anything from crop tops to chambray button-downs. If you’re going for a glam look, try pairing a black or burgundy tulle skirt with a cream ruffled crop top and muted gold strappy heels. Another chic holiday ensemble could be an embellished, long-sleeve, low-backed bodycon dress in a silver, gold, or even a festive green color. Wear the bodycon dress with knee-high heels or strappy pointy-toed shoes, a cuff bracelet, and a statement ring.

In your 40’s: Looking for a guaranteed head-turner? Try a full-length jumper. Jumpers are incredibly flattering on most women because they create a sexy silhouette that accentuates the narrowest part of the waist, flows over the hips, and elongates the leg. This party-worthy piece can be found in a multitude of colors, including black, wine, and navy. Take special notice of the detailing when choosing a jumper; look for one that is a solid color with a wide waistband and a dramatic, draping back or v-neck front. Pair your jumper with pointy-toed heels and chandelier earrings. If you aren’t into jumpsuits, try a shimmery shift dress paired with matching stilettoes.

In your 50’s or 60’s: With age comes the opportunity to dress with sophistication. This means impeccably tailored pantsuits, timeless jewelry, and classic handbags. Step outside your comfort zone and capitalize on one of this season’s biggest trends: velvet. One outfit idea is to pair dark trousers with a silk ivory top and a silver cardigan, and then add burgundy velvet smoking slippers and a sparkly silver beaded necklace. If you aren’t a fan of velvet, opt for a classic trouser pantsuit with smoking slippers and a sequence blazer.

Outerwear for all ages: No holiday ensemble would be complete without the addition of a chic coat or jacket. Popular cuts and styles this year include bomber jackets, cape blazers, and classic peacoat cuts with fur trim. Sequence bomber jackets make quite the statement when worn with leggings and a waist-hugging top. Cape blazers are an easy go-to choice for outerwear and add a structured, tailored look to almost any outfit. For example, you could drape a cape blazer over a shift dress or winter shorts-and-boots outfit for an instant glam look. Another timeless outerwear piece is a classic peacoat. If you are considering purchasing a peacoat this season, look for detailing such as leather trim, a fur collar, or fancy buttons.

As we all shift into party-mode, it’s easy to get stumped over what to wear. Don’t pull out your old go-to outfit; instead, take the plunge and don a full-on dazzler! (the holidays only come around once a year, right?) Take the opportunity to get back in tune with the latest trends, show off your unique style, and enjoy being the belle of the holiday ball!

