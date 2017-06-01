Donna Rosser’s Photography Featured on Home Shopping Network

Local fine art photographer, Donna Rosser, will be featured on Home Shopping Network July 6 during a presentation of scarves and accessories created from art. The online retailer VIDA partners with HSN to showcase works. Earlier this year VIDA issued a call to artists to submit work for a special showing during the 40th anniversary of HSN. From more than one thousand submissions, twenty-two were chosen by HSN, including Rosser’s black and white image, Dogwood, for a special limited edition sale. Rosser has other works available on the VIDA website.

A resident of Fayette County since 1998, she’s shown her photography publicly since 2008, two years after establishing Fayette’s first photography club. Rosser created Nature Undisturbed, a juried photography exhibit benefiting Southern Conservation Trust (2009-2013) and she was Executive Director of Serenbe Photography Center in July 2011-December 2012.

Her work has been shown in exhibits in Texas, California, Colorado, Michigan Oregon, Virginia, Tennessee, New York, North Carolina, New Mexico, Vermont, South Carolina, and at Chris Beetles Fine Photographs of London. Two of Rosser’s works are in the International Terminal at Hartsfield Jackson Airport’s Picturing Georgia exhibit and have been part of temporary exhibits in the Denver Airport, the Georgia Capitol, and the Crystal City Metro in Washington, D.C.

This summer Rosser’s image, Serendipity, travels around Los Angeles as part of APA LA’s Off the Clock exhibit, curated by Elizabeth Avedon. The same photograph will be exhibited at South X Southeast Photo Gallery in Molena, Georgia in the Summer Show, opening June 30.

During her tenure as Serenbe Photography Center’s director, she appeared on the HGTV 2012 Green Home Special. She worked with Jeff Hullinger to promote an exhibit Barry Goldwater’s photography exhibit; and, curated a Vivian Maier exhibit, courtesy of Jackson Fine Art.

Rosser serves on the Advisory Committee for SlowExposures in Pike County, Georgia.

Currently Rosser is teaching photography at Turnipseed Farms and working on a collection of essays about her experiences in fine art photography.

